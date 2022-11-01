WATCH: Ring camera video shows Iowa man saving four siblings from blazing house fire

In a recent development in Iowa, a man named Brendon Birt is being hailed as a hero after he accidentally came across the residence of four siblings after taking the wrong road and assisting in rescuing them.

Reportedly, last Sunday (October 31), while driving through Red Oak, Iowa, Brendon Birt made a fortunate wrong turn and saw a fire igniting inside the family's house. The landowner of the house was allegedly identified as Tender Lehman.

Homeowner was allegedly not in lowa when the home ablazed with four kids inside

Based on sources, the family's ring doorbell camera captured the fire at the residence in Red Oak, Iowa. Shortly after, Brendon Birt noticed the flames while passing by, got out of the car, and started banging on the windows.

When the fire began to spread throughout the house and the smoke detectors failed to sound the alarm, Lehman was allegedly in Montana attending to a family emergency, but her three children and their 22-year-old brother were sleeping inside.

The four siblings were awakened by Birt's thumping and yelling before they made their escape. The three younger siblings, along with their older 22-year-old sibling, are seen breaking through the front door, as per a surveillance video released by Iowa authorities.

Birt said in a statement released after the incident:

“I just felt like somebody was in there because it was so late at night, you know? I just knew that I had to act quick. "Like every second that was going by was just getting worse."

He continued:

"They came out the door," said Birt. "Like, I just felt like, I just wanted to break down and cry. Like, I don’t even know these people here."

Bryce Harrison, the eldest child, told local media that the front wall of the Iowa house became "an oven of heat and flames" when he woke up.

Additionally, Christopher Lehman, his younger brother, remarked, "Everything was absolutely dark in the living room."

Based on sources, the mother, Tender Lehman, met Brendon Birt, a resident of Iowa, who exceptionally tried to save her children's lives and was extremely grateful to him.

She said:

"I’m so incredibly grateful, [for sure]. My kids wouldn’t have made it, man. They're safe, and they're safe because of him. I mean, lives were saved here. Souls."

However, the family lost five of their pet dogs, while two others made their way out of the burning home. The fire completely destroyed the family's house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

