WATCH: Surveillance footage shows Debbie Collier shopping at Family Dollar store before mysterious death

Debbie Collier, 59, was discovered dead on September 11, 2022, in a ravine in a wooded area close to U.S. 441 in Habersham County, northern Georgia. However, before her death, she was last seen purchasing tarp and a refillable torch lighter from a Family Dollar store, investigators said on Monday, September 26, 2022.

As per sources, surveillance footage from her shopping expedition revealed Collier made multiple purchases and left within 15 minutes.

A detailed look at Georgia mom Debbie Collier's last purchase at the Family Dollar store

Based on surveillance footage released by authorities from the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, the 59-year-old woman was seen entering the Clayton, Georgia business at around 2:55 pm on September 10, wearing a red shirt.

The sheriff’s office said:

“In the video, the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything. All video footage obtained from the store and surrounding businesses reflect that [Collier] was alone in the van at the time she visited the store.”

Shortly after, Amanda Bearden, Collier's daughter, claimed to have received a Venmo payment from her mother totaling approximately $2,400. However, it came with a shocking text that read:

“They are not going to let me go, love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door.”

Now Habersham @nowhabersham Authorities have confirmed that the body found over the weekend in Habersham County is that of Debbie Collier. Family members reported the 59-year-old Athens woman missing on September 10. Her body was found less than 24 hours later. nowhabersham.com/womans-body-fo… via @nowhabersham Authorities have confirmed that the body found over the weekend in Habersham County is that of Debbie Collier. Family members reported the 59-year-old Athens woman missing on September 10. Her body was found less than 24 hours later. nowhabersham.com/womans-body-fo… via @nowhabersham https://t.co/Bb3xupqiq5

The chilling text message also notified Amanda of the whereabouts of the house key. Bearden claimed that following receiving the message, she made many unsuccessful attempts to get in touch with her mother. Later, the missing person's report was submitted to the police officials.

According to authorities, Debbie Collier's car was tracked down via satellite radio, and her body was discovered 60 miles away in Habersham County. After receiving a tip, the Habersham County police launched a search that brought a K-9 unit to a forested location where they discovered Collier's partially burned and naked body.

The Last Show- Karen Lee @thelastshow



Search warrants executed "at locations tied to the victim." Interviews conducted with "those closest" to her.

Cause of death pending. Classified as a homicide.



#DebbieCollier



people.com/crime/debbie-c… No Evidence Suggests Killing of Debbie Collier was Kidnapping or Suicide.Search warrants executed "at locations tied to the victim." Interviews conducted with "those closest" to her.Cause of death pending. Classified as a homicide. No Evidence Suggests Killing of Debbie Collier was Kidnapping or Suicide.Search warrants executed "at locations tied to the victim." Interviews conducted with "those closest" to her.Cause of death pending. Classified as a homicide.#DebbieCollier people.com/crime/debbie-c… https://t.co/R6d5h3v9AZ

Debbie Collier's cause of death is not yet known, but officials are considering her death as a homicide and have ruled out the possibility that she was abducted, as her Venmo message appeared to suggest. Additionally, they have ruled out suicide and wrote in an incident report that they believe the case is somehow connected to drugs.

Criminal profiler and psychotherapist John Kelly told Fox News Digital that he has grounds to believe that the murder may have been committed by a first-time serial murderer or a recurring s*x offender.

He stated:

"This has all the signs of a s*xual attack with volcanic rage. I have to think he was trying to cover his DNA...Why you gotta burn her? The burning is important to us. Is it a signature? Are we gonna see more of that?...Do we have a budding serial killer on our hands?"

Reportedly, the suspects have not yet been identified. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office is requesting anyone with information on Debbie Collier's passing to contact them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far