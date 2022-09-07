WATCH: Surveillance footage shows suspect who pistol-whipped US postal worker and robbed $100K from Bronx post office

Based on surveillance footage released on Tuesday, September 6, a shooter in the Bronx pistol-whipped a US postal worker before robbing a post office safe of more than $100,000 in cash and 10 boxes of blank money orders.

Reportedly, the 56-year-old postal worker was attacked at around 7 am after being dropped off by her husband at Castle Hill Avenue near Powell Avenue in Uniport.

The US Postal Service wrote in a statement that read:

“At approximately 7:05 am this morning, the Castle Hill Station, 1163 Castle Hill Ave., Bronx, NY, 10462-9991 was robbed by an unknown individual.

Details about US postal worker robbed in the Bronx post office case

Around 5:20 am, the offender's white Honda Odyssey initially appeared outside the Bronx office and stayed there, according to surveillance footage from surrounding companies. Shortly after, when the postal worker was about to open the gate, the suspect whacked the victim over the head with a revolver and knocked her to the ground.

Later, the man went inside the post office while wearing a complete face mask and all-black attire. He reportedly got off with $112,000 in cash, 10 boxes of money orders, and a machine used to manufacture the money orders.

Ali Bauman @AliBaumanTV

(1/2) @NewYorkFBI

cbsnews.com/newyork/news/s… The FBI is searching for the suspect who robbed a @USPS employee & her husband at gunpoint, stealing $112,000 and money order slips & printer from the Bronx post office.(1/2) @CBSNewYork The FBI is searching for the suspect who robbed a @USPS employee & her husband at gunpoint, stealing $112,000 and money order slips & printer from the Bronx post office. (1/2) @CBSNewYork @NewYorkFBI cbsnews.com/newyork/news/s… https://t.co/SoIUPgTxxO

Reportedly, a deli employee claimed that the postal worker is regularly dropped off by her husband, who then assists her in opening the gate before leaving. The witness allegedly saw the surveillance video captured in his store. He went by the name of Mohammed, who said:

“[The husband] walked back to his car, he parked across the street. Today somebody [the gunman] was parked out front in a white Honda Odyssey. He was parked before 6, he waited from that time to 7."

According to an account Mohammed received from the police, the robber allegedly told the husband before dragging him and his wife inside the Bronx office:

“You want to be a hero? You and her go both."

Speaking about the robbery on Tuesday, Kathryn Searles, a postal inspector, claimed that the federal agency is cooperating with police authorities to capture the thief. Searles said:

“Thankfully there were no injuries to any postal employees or customers. Safety and security of postal employees is a top priority for the United States Postal Inspection Service.

She continued:

“We are trained federal law-enforcement agents, and we have been doing this for 200 years, and we have extremely competent people,” she said. “We are working to solve this.”

The Federal organization also released a statement, mentioning:

"The safety and security of Postal employees is a top priority of U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The Postal Inspection Service is leading the investigation with support from NYPD and the FBI to locate and apprehend the individual responsible for this crime."

Based on sources, the Bronx worker was not critically hurt and received on-site medical attention from EMS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes