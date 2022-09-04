WATCH: Surveillance footage shows Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s suspected shooter fleeing from scene

Merseyside police have released more information regarding the tragic killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel on August 22, 2022. In the midst of the ongoing manhunt, police have released surveillance camera video of the alleged gunman fleeing the scene of the crime, in hopes of some leads or information.

In the video posted by Merseyside Police, Olivia Pratt-Korbel's alleged killer can be seen running away from the crime scene, which is Olivia's house in the Dovecot area of Liverpool. The footage shows the blurry figure, wearing a very distinctive pair of shoes, cutting through lawns and hedges to get away from the house.

Merseyside Police @MerseyPolice

Where is he now? Where are those guns?

We need to know.

#SilenceIsNotAnOption

RT #ICYMI This is the man who shot & killed little Olivia Pratt-Korbel in own home on August 22nd. This CCTV shows him running away still in possession, detectives believe, with the two guns he used.Where is he now? Where are those guns?We need to know.RT #ICYMI This is the man who shot & killed little Olivia Pratt-Korbel in own home on August 22nd. This CCTV shows him running away still in possession, detectives believe, with the two guns he used. Where is he now? Where are those guns? We need to know.#SilenceIsNotAnOptionRT https://t.co/ZKVG38MpN0

According to police, the gunman suspected of killing young Olivia Pratt-Korbel charted his course down Finch Lane and Berryford Road before the camera lost sight of him, thus making it difficult to trace his path.

By means of description, the suspect is said to be wearing a black padded jacket and black balaclava with a peak and black gloves. The man is about 5ft 7in tall with a slim build.

The Police Department, majorly dependent on publicly gathered information, is yet to track down the man in the surveillance footage. Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said:

"We know there will be people shielding him and helping this man avoid being found by the police. It is beyond comprehension how anyone could protect or harbour a man who is responsible for killing a nine-year-old child. This man is toxic. He is toxic to our communities and if you are protecting him he is toxic to you and your family."

Revisiting the Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder case

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC



Rest in peace. 9 goals for 9-year-old, olivia pratt-korbel.Rest in peace. 9 goals for 9-year-old, olivia pratt-korbel. Rest in peace. ❤️ https://t.co/mHJckrnw6x

On August 22, a man wielding possibly two guns followed a convicted drug dealer and burglar, Joseph Nee, into the Liverpool house of the unsuspecting Pratt-Korbels. As Nee tried to force his way into the house for safety, the gunman fired four shots, one of which grazed her mother's wrist before hitting Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was hiding behind her mother, in the chest, killing her.

She was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of her death was a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

CapitalLivNews @CapitalLivNews The #EnoughlsEnough rally in Liverpool has begun with a minute of applause in memory of Olivia Pratt-Korbel The #EnoughlsEnough rally in Liverpool has begun with a minute of applause in memory of Olivia Pratt-Korbel ❤️ https://t.co/bdOcTZTwqX

A GoFundMe page was set up by Steven Mccracken on behalf of Olivia's mother, Cheryl Korbel, who is presently recuperating from her injuries.

Describing Olivia Pratt-Korbel's untimely death as 'tragic', Mccracken wrote:

"We are raising funds to help the family with this tragic loss. We can't imagine the pain they're all going through and want to help in any way we can. Let's give this little angel the send off she deserves."

Days after Olivia's murder, a 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old from Dovecot were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder by Merseyside police. They have since been released on bail.

sandieshoes 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @sandieshoes

No one has said a word.

Shameful. 12 days since little Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead, murdered.No one has said a word.Shameful. 12 days since little Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead, murdered. No one has said a word.Shameful.😠

Merseyside officers continue to ask the public to come forward with any sort of information that could lead the police to the ruthless killer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava