What happened on the night Tyvon Whitford died? Case explored ahead of Cold Justice premiere on Oxygen

Oxygen's Cold Justice returns after nine months, with veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her team of investigators diving deep into the 2007 murder case of Tyvon Whitford, a 25-year-old pregnant Florida woman, whose case remains unsolved to date. Whitford was fatally shot in her Hawthorne home on June 9, 2007. She later died at the hospital along with her unborn child.

The episode, titled A Mother's Last Words, will air on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET on Oxygen. The synopsis of the upcoming premiere episode reads:

"Kelly and Abbey investigate the brutal slaying of a pregnant woman who was able to call 911, but died before naming her killer; eyewitnesses at a nearby bar could help crack the case, but they aren't willing to talk."

Tyvon Whitford had a 5-year-old son who was present at home at the time of the shooting. Reports state that the victim herself made a 911 call and a second call came from her boyfriend. Authorities believe that people in the tight-knit community know more than they are willing to share.

Before the Cold Justice team attempts to solve the cold case, here's everything one needs to know about the murder of Tyvon Whitford.

Tyvon Whitford was six months pregnant with her second child at the time of murder

On June 9, 2007, Tyvon Whitford, then only 25 years old, was fatally shot at her home in Hawthorne, Florida. The young mother was slain inside the home she resided in with her 5-year-old son, who was present at the scene when the incident occurred. The mother-son duo had only lived in the house, located just about a mile from her parents', for about a month before the tragedy struck their family.

Tyvon was six months pregnant at the time of her demise. Her family claimed that the victim treasured being a mother and was excited to have a second child. Sadly, she was killed before she got the chance to be the mother she always wanted to be. She placed a 911 call and then died at the hospital along with the unborn child. It has been 12 years since the investigation started, and it remains unsolved to date.

The night before their daughter died, Dale and Ronald Whitford claimed they heard an ambulance and police sirens. Tyvon's boyfriend arrived at Whitford's and reported the horrible incident to them. When the parents arrived at the victim's house, they discovered that their daughter had been shot.

Dale Whitford reportedly said:

"I was laying in bed and I heard sirens going, not knowing the sirens were for my child. I thought it was a miscarriage because he only used the word bleeding. But then we got there and I saw the crime tape, I knew then it was something different."

It was discovered during the murder investigation that Tyvon Whitford's 911 call was disconnected, and the dispatcher failed to collect important information like the address. However, they received another call a short while later from her boyfriend. He reportedly informed emergency responders that he discovered his girlfriend covered in blood.

Tyvon's Whitford's boyfriend was looked at as a possible suspect

It was only natural for authorities to investigate Tyvon Whitford's boyfriend as a potential person-of-interest in this case. He informed the cops that he was delivering the victim's mother some Tylenol that evening. Detectives reportedly claimed that they were "unable to put him or anybody else in the house at the time of the shooting."

Tyvon's 5-year-old son, who was woken up by the sound of the gunshot, was the only other individual in the Hawthorne home when the incident occurred. The child saw his mother fighting for her life. Authorities further reported that there were no other indications of forced entry inside the house.

Although her family subsequently came together to raise her son, the sorrow is still evident even today. Further complicating is the fact that the case went cold after a while, even though detectives suspect members of her family know more than what's being shown. Although an arrest won't offer them comfort, Whitfords' claim that it will be a step towards healing.

Resources stated that Ronald Whitford made a statement, saying,

"She was a devoted and hardworking young girl."

Dale, the victim's mother, further added,

"I can’t let her down."

Watch Cold Justice on Oxygen this Saturday, September 3, 2022.

