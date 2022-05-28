WATCH: Video of Johnny Depp making the court stenographer Judy laugh wins hearts online

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial finally came to an end on Friday, May 27, following nearly six weeks of deliberations that began in the Fairfax County Court on April 11.

On the day of the closing arguments, Depp was seen greeting court stenographer Judy, who also received appreciation from Judge Penney Azcarate. Another video showed Depp making Judy laugh, in one of the few light-hearted moments in the courtroom.

Both Depp and his lawyer Benjamin Chew were seen exchanging smiles and engaging in a friendly conversation with the stenographer. Meanwhile, the court staff and the judge received a round of applause for their efforts and hard work throughout the trial.

As the jury began the deliberations, Judge Azcarate thanked both Depp and Heard’s attorneys for their “professionalism.” She said:

“I just want to thank all of you for the professionalism and your hard work during this case. It’s much easier being a judge when you have excellent trial attorneys in front of you it does make it easier. I also want to thank the attorneys and litigants for the kindness and the great demeanour you have shown my staff.”

She also acknowledged the courthouse staff and deputies for their support before giving stenographer Judy a special mention:

“And the courthouse staff and the deputies in the sheriff’s department, I really appreciate it. It means a great deal to me. And I also appreciate Judy because she is a rock star.”

As the courtroom broke out in laughter following Judge Azcarate’s “rock star” remark, she mentioned that “it was a first.” Judy also reportedly received a standing ovation in the courtroom for her work.

Prior to the end of the trial, Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft and Johnny Depp’s attorney Ben Chew thanked the judge in unison, which marked their first agreement in the past six weeks.

Twitter reacts to Johnny Depp and stenographer Judy’s bond

Johnny Depp and Stenographer Judy's moments wins hearts online (Image via Getty Images)

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial garnered immense social media traction, with several clips from the high-profile hearing sessions going viral.

Recently, a heartwarming video showing Depp making court stenographer Judy laugh made the rounds on the internet. Netizens were also quick to notice another photo showing Depp greeting Judy inside the courtroom. The professional yet jovial bond between Depp and Judy has won several hearts online. Many took to Twitter to react to the same:

The Depp vs. Heard trial began after the former filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard following her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, where she claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse. Although the Pirates of the Caribbean star was not directly named in the article, his team argued that the piece damaged his public image and negatively impacted his career graph.

Heard responded by filing a $100 million defamation countersuit against Depp for calling her a liar, insisting that he did assault her on multiple occasions during their tumultuous marriage.

