WATCH: Video of moose shedding antlers captured by drone leaves netizens bewildered

In a rare moment captured on a drone, a moose was seen shedding its antlers, leaving the internet in utter curiosity and amusement. The video was recorded by a Canadian wildlife enthusiast, Derek Keith Burgoyne’s drone. He was at New Brunswick’s Plaster Rock on January 12 when he witnessed this shocking once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Derek was flying his drone when he spotted three bull moose. But the two of them had already shed their antlers by then. He tried to film further. The video is shared on his YouTube channel, "Adventures In The Wild."

In the video, it can be seen that the third moose paused and started shaking its entire body, then, in the blink of an eye, both of its antlers dropped on the snow. The mammal quickly ran away from the scene after its antlers dropped.

Why do moose shed their antlers?

Derek shared that this was his second time catching the hoofed animal shedding its antlers in a video recording. However, it was his first time seeing a moose shed both antlers at once. He said:

“I consider this winning the lottery when it comes to filming wildlife. A bull can shed one antler and carry the other side for days or even weeks. So to capture both antlers shedding at the exact time is extremely rare! Once-in-a-lifetime moment!”

After getting the drone footage of the animal, the wildlife enthusiast shot himself while tracing the moose’s tracks and picking up the antlers. He looked pleased to get hold of the fresh antlers since, usually, only one antler can be found at a time.

After mating season, the antlers in these hoofed mammals do not remain attached to their skulls. Only male moose grow antlers. The testosterone hormone regulates this growth. The bones of antlers start growing inside a nourishing skin on the animal’s head called velvet since the hair on the skin is soft.

Getting rid of these massive structures on their heads frees these mammals of up to 60 lbs of weight. This allows them to store energy in winter. They show their dominance through these antlers by pushing them against each other. The antlers also work as a magnet to draw in potential mates in the breeding season.

The velvet stays on their antlers for over four months. The males start to rub the antlers against trees and bushes to remove them, turning their antlers brown. Casting off of their antlers typically takes place in early December.

The bone cells attaching the antler to the skull get broken down by a set of cells called osteoclasts, making way for the antlers to come off. Afterward, another set of cells called osteoblasts starts building up bone cells in spring.

Netizens are fascinated to see the transformation of the moose in the drone footage.

Many people who saw the viral video were surprised and said they did not know that a moose could get rid of its antlers. Others had comical reactions to it.

In a hilarious take, one user commented on how Twitter is better than high school because it taught them about this unknown occurrence which they were not taught back in school.

Netizens react to the footage (Image via Twitter/@Cachin0)

Netizens react to the footage (Image via Twitter)

sarah @xarahtonin EXCUSE ME i did not know that moose shed their antlers????? EXCUSE ME i did not know that moose shed their antlers?????

Viking Irish Goddess @irishgirl1155

There’s not enough time in life to learn all the things.

This was an enchanting learning. This is amazing, had no idea a moose sheds their antlers.There’s not enough time in life to learn all the things.This was an enchanting learning. This is amazing, had no idea a moose sheds their antlers.There’s not enough time in life to learn all the things.This was an enchanting learning.💚🐾🌻 https://t.co/vKxcPScLPQ

David AttenBruh @AlHendiify This is phenomenal, precious, and special from way they break off cleanly to the moment the moose gets scared by his own antlers fallin off This is phenomenal, precious, and special from way they break off cleanly to the moment the moose gets scared by his own antlers fallin off https://t.co/BEfq8X77Qh

goofy twink @Genuine_Salt it’s weird that moose shed their antlers it’s weird that moose shed their antlers

vincentshangogh @shannbr YALL KNOW MOOSE LITERALLY JUST DROP THEIR ANTLERS OFF THEIR HEAD??? YALL KNOW MOOSE LITERALLY JUST DROP THEIR ANTLERS OFF THEIR HEAD??? https://t.co/BamK300YKh

Ishan Ariyawansa @IshanAriyawansa

#Facts 🦌 Did you’ll know that Moose shed its antlers. I thought those were for life time. 🤯🤯 Did you’ll know that Moose shed its antlers. I thought those were for life time. 🤯🤯#Facts 🦌

Mr Armstrong @Debonair_David I wish I could shake things off like this moose shook off their antlers I wish I could shake things off like this moose shook off their antlers https://t.co/Z6bAlQPJnI

viixiao 🫧 @viixiaoVT I was today years old when I learned moose shed their antlers. I was today years old when I learned moose shed their antlers.

Michael Warburton @MichaelWarbur17 A doorbell camera in Houston - Alaska captures the rare sight of a Moose shedding both his antlers last week. A doorbell camera in Houston - Alaska captures the rare sight of a Moose shedding both his antlers last week. https://t.co/HHJCEB2vyl

In December, a couple from Alaska also witnessed this rare occurrence. The mammal walked up and stopped in front of their doorbell camera. It paused for a moment before shaking its body and popping off its antlers, both at once.

Poll : 0 votes