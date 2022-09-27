WATCH: Video shows armed robber casually walking into Florida convenience store

In a recent development in Florida, a suspected Chicago resident walked into a convenience store with a firearm. However, he exited when a clerk pulled out his own weapon, according to investigators.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying that when Rakim Stephen Tate, 32, entered a convenience shop on September 9 with a visible shotgun by his side, he made a bad decision that “became a worse decision”.

A look at what happened at the Florida convenience store

Based on security footage released by authorities, Tate was roaming around the store with his gun for a short while before a store employee could be overheard speaking to him. The clerk reportedly saw Tate arming himself outside the store and entered the back area to grab his personal weapon.

Reportedly, Tate's audio revealed him saying:

“I don’t mean no harm, I’m just not from around here. I got a big (expletive) gun, but I’m not from around here is what I’m saying. I’m from Chicago bro.”

In response to this, the sheriff’s office said in a statement:

“He then fumbles for words, resorting to meaningless babble about being from Chicago. Words seem to fail you when your felony attempt is thwarted by lawful and righteous force.”

On September 15, Tate was detained in Santa Rose County. He is charged with openly carrying a prohibited weapon and attempting to commit robbery with a firearm. He used a Benelli shotgun, which was also found by authorities.

Definition of Robbery in Florida

Under Florida Statute 812.13(1), robbery is defined as taking money or other property from a person with force, violence, or threats. Robbery is a felony offense because it is a violent form of theft committed against another person. Depending on the kind of force employed, the punishments can vary in severity.

In Florida, committing a robbery is a felony. Without prompt or strong legal representation, these charges may carry severe penalties, such as lengthy prison terms and high fines, which may have a devastating impact on the lives of accused individuals and the lives of their loved ones.

The lowest charge is a third-degree felony. Charges and penalties, however, may increase in response to aggravating conditions.

Robbery already includes some degree of violence, but if the offender is in possession of a gun or another lethal weapon, the situation may escalate. This crime may also be known as robbery, robbery with a firearm, or robbery with a dangerous weapon in Florida, among other robbery-related terms.

