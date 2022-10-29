WATCH: Video shows California driver plowing into grandma and toddler in marked crosswalk

In San Jose, California, a woman and her grandson were crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when they were hit by a car and critically injured on Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022.

Based on the video from a home security camera, the vehicle raced through the intersection while the woman was carrying a stroller in a clearly marked crosswalk. The car the woman and her three-year-old grandson to the ground in the 3200 block of Sierra and Mauna Kea Lane.

California car accident critically injured grandmother and grandson walking on marked crosswalk

The incident took place around 5:40 pm on Tuesday. After injuring the 68-year-old woman and her grandchild, the car kept going on the main roads of San Jose, California.

According to the victim's daughter-in-law, the woman is currently receiving treatment in an intensive care unit at a nearby hospital for three broken ribs and a broken shoulder. The toddler's mother said his son has a scar and a bruise on his skull. She said she couldn't fathom how someone could drive like that.

The hit-and-run was caught on footage by two different cameras outside Yong Oin's home, a local resident. She stated that she knew the 68-year-old and added that the latter often walked around with her grandchildren. Oin noted that cars like the one that caused the accident don't even bother stopping.

Another neighbor, Eddie Herrera, said that drivers who drive at high speeds often disregard pedestrians and the blinking crossing lights. Herrera added that crossing the street is "one of the most hazardous things" as people simply "barrel down" the road.

Police in San Jose are looking into the incident, and anyone with information is urged to call them at 408-277-4654.

Car accidents are on the rise due to several reasons

California has a high rate of auto accidents, which is largely due to traffic. Other causes behind these include driving while intoxicated, driving too fast, and driving while distracted. However, this isn't an issue that is specifically on the rise only in California as it affects most other states in the country as well.

Even if you're the safest driver on the road, it just takes one other driver to cause an accident by momentarily taking their eyes off the road for absolutely any reason. This is where having a knowledgeable California auto accident lawyer can help, especially if you've sustained significant injuries.

The United States Department of Transportation is putting into action a comprehensive strategy to make roads, cars, and regulations safer in an effort to lower traffic fatalities and injuries across the country.

