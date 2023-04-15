Watch: Video shows Long Island nurse Amanda Burke violently slamming newborn baby

A Long Island nurse named Amanda Burke was arrested on Wednesday, April 13, 2023, for slamming a two-day-old infant, Nikko, face down into his bassinet. The incident took place on February 6, 2023, in the neonatal intensive care unit at the Good Samaritan Hospital, New York.

Burke was booked by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office after footage of the incident came out in the open. Nikko's father, Fidel Sinclair, reportedly caught the whole incident on his cellphone through the nursery window. The video showed 29-year-old Amanda Burke approach the baby, lift him from the bassinet, and slam him back into the crib.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of abuse against a baby and a video showcasing the same. Discretion is advised.

Virtual Celebrity News Network @virtualcelebnew Long Island nurse fired after allegedly slamming baby onto bassinet Long Island nurse fired after allegedly slamming baby onto bassinet https://t.co/HssPLwHbMC

Amanda Burke was fired within two hours of the incident

After Nikko's parents saw the nurse slam their baby into his bassinet, the notified the staff at the Good Samaritan and even showed them the video. The hospital staff asked Amanda Burke to leave and was terminated her employment within two hours of the incident, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

I Stan Angela Bassett and Humanty🦋tiredofit10 @tiredofit10 @NBCNews People are so evil and hateful. Sometimes you don’t realize what people who have been entrusted to provide care what they have done to your loved ones. @NBCNews People are so evil and hateful. Sometimes you don’t realize what people who have been entrusted to provide care what they have done to your loved ones.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said that the allegations against Burke, who was entrusted with the care of the children" were disturbing.

A press release on the matter read that after Amanda lifted the newborn from his bassinet, she flipped him over and violently slammed him face down. After watching the video recorded on the baby's father's phone, the baby's mother confronted Amanda.

Wiki Viral News @viral_wiki

Amanda Burke, a registered nurse who used to work at a Long Island hospital was arrested for allegedly taking a two-day-old infant out of his bassinet and throwing him face-down back...

wikisinfos.com/amanda-burke/ Amanda Burke Wiki, Bio, Age, Family, Arrested, Investigation ReportAmanda Burke, a registered nurse who used to work at a Long Island hospital was arrested for allegedly taking a two-day-old infant out of his bassinet and throwing him face-down back... Amanda Burke Wiki, Bio, Age, Family, Arrested, Investigation ReportAmanda Burke, a registered nurse who used to work at a Long Island hospital was arrested for allegedly taking a two-day-old infant out of his bassinet and throwing him face-down back...wikisinfos.com/amanda-burke/

In February, News12 reported the incident after obtaining the footage. Speaking to News12, Consuelo Saravia, the mother of the baby, said she was furious because her son "literally just came into the world."

She told News12:

"That’s so messed up to just handle a baby like that. A newborn. It’s crazy."

However, the baby did not suffer any major injuries and was doing well after the attack, Saravia told the station.

The grandmother of the child told News12 that she was too stunned due to the incident and hasn't been able to sleep in three days.

"I didn’t know what to do with myself. I didn’t sleep for like three days. It was just really horrible."

Authorities have charged Amanda Burke with endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.

leticia @mamagalvan @NBCNews Class A misdemeanor?! She should be charged with a felony! We all know this probably isn’t her first time treating a poor defenseless baby like this! @NBCNews Class A misdemeanor?! She should be charged with a felony! We all know this probably isn’t her first time treating a poor defenseless baby like this!

The DA's office claimed to have informed the state's Department of Education's Office of Professional Discipline of the investigation's findings. However, as of now, Amanda Burke still has the license to practice as a registered nurse.

Burke's attorney upset over criminal charges slapped on her

Amanda Burke's lawyer, Robert C. Gottlieb, is reportedly disappointed over the charges against Burke. Gottlieb stated that his client should never have faced criminal charges.

Wikibioin @wikibioin

Amanda Burke, a nurse in New York has been arrested two months after she was allegedly filmed "violently beating" a newborn baby "face down in its bassinet" in the neonatal intensive care unit.



wikisinfo.com/amanda-burke-w… Amanda Burke Wiki - Amanda Burke BiographyAmanda Burke, a nurse in New York has been arrested two months after she was allegedly filmed "violently beating" a newborn baby "face down in its bassinet" in the neonatal intensive care unit. #AmandaBurke Amanda Burke Wiki - Amanda Burke BiographyAmanda Burke, a nurse in New York has been arrested two months after she was allegedly filmed "violently beating" a newborn baby "face down in its bassinet" in the neonatal intensive care unit. #AmandaBurkewikisinfo.com/amanda-burke-w… https://t.co/Phq74cN6FA

Gottlieb maintained that his client, has cared for the infant with "love and compassion," a report by The Post stated.

He said:

"The Suffolk DA has grossly distorted the facts and should never have brought this case in criminal court. The infant in this case is healthy and was never injured. Amanda is an exceptional nurse who has always cared for infants under her care with love and compassion and the evidence will prove that without any doubt."

Amanda Burke surrendered to authorities two months after the video footage surfaced. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes