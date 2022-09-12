WATCH: Video shows mob robbing a man during West Indian Day Parade in New York

According to New York authorities and in new video footage, an unprovoked mob attacked a man during the Labor Day West Indian Day Parade by beating, slashing, and robbing him on Thursday, September 9.

Reportedly, the 44-year-old was standing on the Eastern Parkway right in front of the Brooklyn Museum at around 7:00 pm. Shortly after, around a dozen individuals attacked him after the traditional Labor Day procession had ended and attendees had moved the party outside.

The victim was transferred to Kings County Hospital Center where he was reported to be in stable condition.

An in-depth look into the West Indian Day Parade incident in New York

Based on sources, the brawl appears to be mostly directed at a man wearing a black shirt and white shorts. The victim was slashed by one of the suspects with a knife in the torso. Additionally, he stole two chains and a few personal belongings, including a cell phone, car keys and a wallet.

Erica Buddington @ericabuddington #Thread:



Today is BKs West Indian Day Parade. Many historians solely attribute NYCs Carib influx to the migration of the 1960s and beyond. I’m here to tell you that WE HAVE BEEN HERE: From the arrival of Jan Rodriguez in 1613 to an early 19th century Weeksville.



Let’s begin. Today is BKs West Indian Day Parade. Many historians solely attribute NYCs Carib influx to the migration of the 1960s and beyond. I’m here to tell you that WE HAVE BEEN HERE: From the arrival of Jan Rodriguez in 1613 to an early 19th century Weeksville.Let’s begin. #Thread: Today is BKs West Indian Day Parade. Many historians solely attribute NYCs Carib influx to the migration of the 1960s and beyond. I’m here to tell you that WE HAVE BEEN HERE: From the arrival of Jan Rodriguez in 1613 to an early 19th century Weeksville. Let’s begin. https://t.co/05NjcN25bd

New York authorities apprehended an unnamed man who "was coming into that area with a firearm" and may have prevented a shooting.

According to Keechant Sewell, Commissioner of the New York Police Department:

“He was quickly apprehended, and that firearm was seized."

Apart from the mob attack, a stranger stabbed a Pennsylvania man in broad daylight amid a dispute over sitting on a bench a short distance away from the parade route, according to police.

The argument started at around 2:45 pm in Crown Heights, where Jason Morris, 40, is accused of stabbing the 34-year-old victim in the face and back with a knife.

The West Indian Parade's return in all its glory in New York

Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 @tariqnasheed They had a great turn out at the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn today.



Notice how no Foundational Black Americans were trying to gaslight, center themselves, or complain that the participants were being “divisive”, or they are a “hate group” for celebrating their lineage? They had a great turn out at the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn today.Notice how no Foundational Black Americans were trying to gaslight, center themselves, or complain that the participants were being “divisive”, or they are a “hate group” for celebrating their lineage? https://t.co/xgFspvRDD4

The West Indian American Day Parade, where thousands of costumed paraders dance into the evening, and J'Ouvert, a predawn reverie with roots in the emancipation of enslaved people in the Caribbean, have been Brooklyn's traditional way of saying goodbye to summer.

These Labor Day customs honor the almost 600,000 non-Hispanic Caribbean citizens of New York City and draw more than two million people to a daylong celebration that, at its core, aims to reaffirm the West Indies' diasporic connections.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the celebrations to be cut back for the last two years, which consisted of a number of virtual events and smaller gatherings, but in 2022, the event returned to its original joyous form.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes