WATCH: Video shows New York shoplifting suspect punching 69-year-old bodega worker

The New York Police Department released a surveillance video on Monday in which a 69-year-old bodega worker was punched in the face by a shoplifter in a store near the NYCHA Queensbridge Houses.

Reportedly, authorities are looking for the offender who is allegedly accused of hitting the old man and attempting to steal food items from the store in New York City. At around 11 am, the suspect went into the Long Island City bodega at the intersection of 21st Street and 40th Avenue on August 8 and strived for the theft opportunity.

More details on how the shoplifter tried to steal the food items from a New York store

Based on the video footage, the unknown man attempted to stuff the item in his pocket and allegedly tried to exit without making the payment. Shortly after, the victim noticed him stepping out of the store quietly and went on to stop him along with another man present at the New York store.

Later, the bodega employee and another person were able to catch the man in the act of shoplifting and recover the item. However, the defendant hit the 69-year-old from behind as they were placing the item back on the shelf, knocking him to the ground. The suspect escaped the location, taking advantage of the opportunity.

Felony assaults are up 18.2% throughout New York City this year.

Reportedly, the elderly man was taken to a neighborhood hospital and is currently in stable condition. NYC Police authorities are now looking for the suspect, who left the store in an unidentified direction following the incident.

A look at the recent attack on a New York bodega employee

The latest attack comes after a recent attack on another NYC bodega worker, Jose Alba, that created havoc across the city and resulted in calls for safety.

On Friday night, a fatal stabbing occurred inside the Blue Moon Convenience Store on Broadway at 139th Street. Jose Alba, a bodega worker in New York City, was detained early on Saturday, July 2, 2022, and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the same incident.

Jose Alba was attacked by a customer, later identified as Austin Simon, while he was working late at night at the NYC bodega. Alba fatally stabbed him multiple times with a knife that was stored on a shelf behind the counter, ostensibly out of self-defence. Simon was confirmed dead after he was taken to Harlem Hospital.

The 51-year-old bodega worker was reportedly charged with criminal possession of a weapon in addition to second-degree murder. On Tuesday, Alba was detained on Riker's Island after posting a $250,000 bond.

The court decreased his bail on Thursday to $50,000. He was allowed to return home, but not before giving up his passport, donning an ankle monitor, and being instructed to remain in the five boroughs of New York City.

