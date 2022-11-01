WATCH: Viral video shows man dressed in Nazi uniform ordered out of Manhattan bar

Over the Halloween weekend, a man in a Nazi costume was asked to leave a Manhattan Soho bar in New York City. A video of the incident posted on social media at the time has received millions of views.

Reportedly, customers threatened a man wearing a Nazi outfit until he left the bar. The man was observed donning complete Nazi attire, including a red armband bearing a swastika.

What happened at the Manhattan Soho bar where a man came in dressed in a Nazi outfit?

As costumed revelers drank around the borough on Saturday night in Manhattan, a video of a man in a Nazi uniform was captured and posted on Twitter. In the video, the man is seen smiling and approaching the bar at Fanelli Cafe.

He was dressed in full Nazi regalia and even had a swastika armband. Needless to say, the costume stunned a lot of people. As the man was refused service, he seemed to shrug and even smile as a customer asked him to leave the bar after the former exchanged words with the man.

Reportedly, a woman pleaded with him to leave the bar as someone from the bar approached the man and asked him to leave by pointing at the door. In the video, the woman can be heard asking him what was wrong with him and saying:

“Leave for your own safety."

Several other people who were also present in the Manhattan bar seemed to dislike the man's uniform and were trying to get him to step out of the bar. Others were heard saying things like, "What the f*ck was that?" and "Get out of here!"

At one point in the video, the man in question can be heard saying,

"F*ck you, mate."

More than eight million people have watched the 18-second video, which has drawn vehement responses from Twitter users.

Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project asked if someone had identified the man as "someone needs to identify this piece of filth."

Twitter users were shocked and appalled at the man's costume and many even said that in that situation, punching the man would have been appropriate. At the same time, some users spoke about how the the Nazi regime had affected their families and why the costume was inappropriate.

None of the people working at the Manhattan bar said that they had seen the man before. Additionally, the man hadn't been identified at the time of writing this article.

