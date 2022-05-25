Who was Octavia Huber Young? Uncle arrested as toddler is shot dead during family feud in Maine

A Maine man was charged with fatally shooting his two-year-old niece Octavia Huber Young on Saturday. He was kicked out of the house by his parents in between a heated spat with his brother over a t-shirt. He is suspected of injuring two males at home in Wells at 4:20 pm.

As per Maine State Police Detective Connor Walten, Andrew Huber Young, 19, went back to the house and began firing disorderly, wounding Ethan Huber Young, his brother, and father, Mark Evans Young, ultimately resulting in the accidental killing of two-year-old infant Octavia Huber Young, who was in the arms of her father. He fired the shots at his family members with his father’s .22 caliber pistol, which he allegedly stole from him.

Andrew’s father was gunned down in the face, and his sibling was hit in the left shoulder by a gunshot. They have suffered no critical injuries, as stated by police. The gunshot traveled through Octaviav Huber Young’s left arm and went through her chest. Octavia was taken to the hospital, where an autopsy was performed. The young toddler did not survive the injuries and passed after that.

Detectives confirmed by saying,

“Huber Young confessed to being the one who pulled the trigger. He said that he aimed at Ethan’s chest before the shooting, but claimed he didn’t intend to kill Ethan. He claimed he wanted Ethan’s respect and has some serious anger-control problems.”

David Bobrow, Andrew’s court-appointed attorney, has refused to comment on the incident but issued a brief statement calling the shooting unintentional. He described,

“The lad is deeply saddened by this horrible tragedy. There are no words to describe how he feels.”

What led to the killing of Octavia Huber Young?

When Andrew saw Ethan wearing one of his Carhart T-shirts early in the morning, the brothers began to bicker. The argument intensified when Ethan changed into a second T-shirt belonging to his brother, Andrew subsequently told police.

Candace Huber, Ethan’s wife, took Andrew’s cellphone, and both of them left home briefly, along with Octavia Huber Young. After returning, they found Andrew in Ethan’s bedroom, damaging his belongings. Ethan, in return, destroyed Andrew’s hamster cage. The fight intensified, and their father ordered Huber-Young to leave, which he did.

Reports suggested that he went straight to meet up with his girlfriend. She told the police that Andrew was quiet during the car ride and seemed to enjoy himself. They went to a baseball game where Huber-Young and his brother were allegedly still bickering over text messages.

When they returned to Wells, the girlfriend stated that she saw Andrew unlock the trunk of his car and "mess around" with a gray backpack and that she had never seen him with a pistol. Andrew Huber Young later admitted to authorities that he had seized the loaded handgun and put it in his trunk.

Who was Octavia Huber Young?

Octavia Huber Young was a two-year-old toddler allegedly killed by her uncle in the middle of a heated argument over a t-shirt. Octavia’s mother, Samantha Higgins, and all the other family members are devastated by the loss of the little one.

She described her daughter Octavia Huber Young to WGME as,

“Full of life and she always loved to smile and play. She always wanted to be like her elder sister. She would always when she wanted my attention, she would always grab my finger and bring me towards her room and play with her. She always wanted to go outside and play on her swing set.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Octavia’s mother, Higgins, with financial aid. The page reads,

“Enduring such a loss is going to be an extremely emotional process and we would like to see her get help financially so that she can be with family during this time.”

Andrew Huber Young is being held at the York County Jail without bail for killing Octavia Huber Young. Additional charges against him are pending, according to police. It was unclear whether he had filed a plea or retained legal counsel.

