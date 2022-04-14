Wawa Free Coffee Day: How to get, locations and all you need to know

Philadelphia-native convenience store chain Wawa will be offering free cups of coffee to customers to celebrate their 58th anniversary. The special giveaway allows people to come into their locations to get a free beverage. The store announced that they are expecting to give away two million free cups to customers in over 960 locations.

The company recently announced that coffee-lovers can get a free cup of Joe of any size on Thursday, April 14 at their Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington DC locations.

Wawa @Wawa We are only 48 hours away from Wawa Day! That means free coffee. Which store are you getting your free cup at? We are only 48 hours away from Wawa Day! That means free coffee. Which store are you getting your free cup at? ☕️

With the company entering the business in April 1964, they opened their first shop in Delaware County. They are now honoring their tremendous milestones with celebrations across various states. Chris Gheysens, CEO and President of Wawa Inc., said in a statement:

“As we mark our 58th anniversary, we look forward to brightening the days of our customers, associates and communities with free coffee, special recognitions and vital resources, continuing our longstanding tradition of providing necessary support to our communities and National Partners during times of need.”

He also stated that the brand’s core commitment was to be there for their communities and associates when in need. He added that the company seeks “to strengthen through new partnerships and possibilities.”

Wawa holds special event to celebrate milestone

On Thursday morning, the convenience store chain will be holding celebrations at their Boothwyn location. They will also be selecting one customer who will be named the “Day Brightener” and will be given special recognition for the positivity they spread through their communities.

To commemorate the special day, they will also be releasing the “Day Brightener” Popping Bubbles Passionfruit Lemonade drink. The drink was created to support the Children’s Miracle Network. The coffee chain announced that they will be contributing $25,000 to the organization “to make patient’s time at local hospitals a bit brighter.”

You can now add NEW Mango Flavored Popping Bubbles to our Cold-Brewed Iced Teas and Lemonade! What’s poppin’? We’re getting into the boba game *sips tea*You can now add NEW Mango Flavored Popping Bubbles to our Cold-Brewed Iced Teas and Lemonade! What’s poppin’? We’re getting into the boba game *sips tea* 😎 You can now add NEW Mango Flavored Popping Bubbles to our Cold-Brewed Iced Teas and Lemonade!

The company will also be giving back to the community with their “Gift cards for care” which will be providing $1 million in gift cards to various charities including Check-Out Hunger, Special Olympics, American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels and more. Each organization will be receiving approximately $100,000.

The convenience store launched The Wawa Foundation, a non-profit organization, in April 2014. Since then, they have donated almost $120 million to support various worthy causes.

