Waxing Gibbous Moon spiritual meaning explored as image amazes internet

On July 3, the full moon will be visible in all its glory, but before that, it goes through the Waxing Gibbous Moon phase. Scientifically, this intermediate phase of the moon is when the visible moon is bigger than 50% of its size but smaller than its full form. This is one of the most visible phases of the moon.

Spiritually, the Waxing Gibbous Moon is a symbol of "final steps." It represents the perfect time to finish a task at hand or make final decisions before entering into a fresh new phase of life. It represents the last stretch before the finish line. Social media users shared beautiful images of the Waxing Gibbous moon across different platforms.

The moon has four primary phases and four intermediate phases. The primary phases are the new moon, the full moon, the first quarter, and the third quarter. The intermediate phases are the Waning Crescent and Gibbous, and the Waxing Crescent and Gibbous. According to The Nine Planets, the Waxing Gibbous begins immediately after the first quarter.

Waxing refers to the moon getting bigger. During this phase, it goes from 50.1% to 99.99%. Gibbous refers to the oval shape of the moon during this time, which is more than the third quarter's semicircle shape but still less than a full moon. This phase of the moon is a monthly occurrence, that usually takes place once or twice a month and lasts for about five to six days.

Gary Hershorn @GaryHershorn Friday evening's 92 percent waxing gibbous moon rising behind a flag in Weehawken NJ #moon

On July 1, the Waxing Gibbous glowed near the brightest star in Scorpius, the Antares.

EarthSky @earthskyscience



For other events to observe in July, visit EarthSky's night sky guide:

After sunset tonight, the bright waxing gibbous moon will glow near fiery red Antares, the brightest star in Scorpius the Scorpion. You can watch them move across the sky all night. For other events to observe in July, visit EarthSky's night sky guide:

The Waxing Gibbous Moon is a time for taking the final step and reflecting on your life

According to The Nine Planets, spiritually, the Waxing Gibbous Moon is a representation of "the final stages of your project." It stands for the final steps a person has to take before the culmination of their efforts. The full moon is the deadline, a time when people can bask in the satisfaction of completion. If the task is already complete, the Waxing Gibbous is a time for a review of the work done.

Art Wong @ArtWong128 Continuing my moon series … tonight's waxing gibbous as we approach July's Buck Moon … we'll see that in a couple of nights.

That Very Night says that there is a dynamic relationship between the Waxing Gibbous Moon and hard work. Instead of resisting hard work, the phase allows people to power through to completion, or the full moon. However, hard work should not be overdone but should go with the flow, just like the moon.

The website also states that the phase is a time for mindfulness. This is a time when people can mindfully reflect on what they are doing at the moment and see what is working and what is not to then strive for a change if necessary.

Lazar Vision Weather - My Own Ⓜ️♟️ @LazVision

🦌 ~ Laz



Samsung Galaxy A20 phone in Pro mode

Orion XT8 Dobsonian telescope

25 mm Plossl eyepiece

NexYZ phone adapter

Lazar Vision Weather - My Own Ⓜ️♟️ @LazVision Another hazy, smoky moonshot. This evening's 92 percent Waxing Gibbous Buck Moon. Samsung Galaxy A20 phone in Pro mode, Orion XT8 Dobsonian telescope, 25 mm Plossl eyepiece, NexYZ phone adapter, f1.9 1/100 ISO 200

The phase is also a penchant for growth, a time when everything is on the way to fruition. It is a phase that allows people to refine themselves before entering the next stage. This may be translated by people as a time when they read a new book or go deeper into meditation. That Very Night states:

"After a period of commitment, they are then ready to enjoy the things in life that they have worked so hard to attain. That could be money, skills, wealth, friends and even love."

For a few people, this phase may represent a need to change the direction of their lives. This feeling is not to be resisted, but at the same time, it does not need to be forced. Instead, slowly welcome the change and go with its natural ebb and flow.

