What did Johana Ramos do? Pennsylvania woman arrested alongside husband in mother's gruesome murder

Johana Ramos, a 31-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, was arrested on Friday, June 23, 2023, due to her alleged involvement in the murder of her mother. She was accused of aiding in the murder of her mother, Lourdes Ramos Baez, who was 67 years old at the time of her passing. Ramos was charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide.

Earlier this month, Ramos' husband, William Emilio Torres Gautier, was arrested for the murder of his mother-in-law. He was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, fear of imminent serious bodily injury, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and abuse of a corpse as per court documents.

Both Ramos and her husband are currently being held in York County Prison in Pennsylvania.

Johana Ramos allegedly helped her husband murder her mother by duct-taping the 67-years-old's head and face

Initially, Johana Ramos' husband, William Emilio Torres Gautier was the only suspect arrested in the murder of Lourdes Ramos Baez. He was arrested after a confrontation with the police on June 6, 2023, when the authorities were responding to a call regarding a disturbance at the accused's home in Dover, Pennsylvania.

The Police, upon arriving at the scene, met with Ramos, who reportedly remained outside for hours. As per their statement, referring to Ramos, they said:

“The female indicated that her mother was in the home and needed help.”

When they attempted to speak to her, William Emilio Torres Gautier got into an altercation with them.

“While speaking to Gautier, the female was observed to be signaling for help. As officers attempted to speak to the female, Gautier intervened and pushed a section of wooden fence at officers, striking one of them. The officers took Gautier into custody after a brief struggle,” the police said, as per Newsweek.

Thereafter, the authorities found the victim under a pile of clothes and other debris, with her arms tied behind her back and multiple stab wounds. The Pennsylvania state police explained that when they discovered the victim, "duct tape covered her eyes and face. Coat hangers were wrapped around her neck."

The post-mortem reports stated that the victim died from blunt force injuries to her head and strangulation, according to a report by Law&Crime. After further investigation, authorities arrested Ramos for her alleged involvement in the murder. The Pennsylvania police claim that Ramos helped her husband in the murder, specifically with the duct-taping of the victim's head and face.

“Johana Ramos participated in the act and assisted Gautier with duct taping the victim’s head and face,” the official statement read.

Johana Ramos is currently being detained without bond. It is alleged that her husband told her his plan to murder the victim in order to obtain her money.

