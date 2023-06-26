Why was Jacquees arrested? R&B singer's mugshot goes viral following altercation with police

Singer Jacquees was arrested on June 23, 2023, on charges of battery and obstruction of law. Following his arrest, a mugshot also went viral on different social media platforms. The mugshot features the artist with a swollen lip and black eye, but the details of his arrest were not revealed at the time.

He reportedly had a dispute with the cops, following which charges of battery and obstruction of law enforcement officers were imposed on him. His bond was set at $3,700.

He was booked into the prison at 1:26 am, and the arrest record stated that he posted a bond at 8:46 am. The bond amount was reduced to $40 for his release and he later traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, for his next performance and after-party.

Jacquees was arrested on Saturday morning after he had an altercation with cops about wearing his seatbelt

Also known as Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, the singer had a dispute with police officers on Saturday. The dispute happened after he was stopped on the road for not wearing a seatbelt.

According to the arresting officer, he told Rodriquez to wear the seatbelt, but the latter continued to drive the vehicle at a low speed amidst a lot of traffic on the north side of Ocean Drive. The officer then asked Jacquees to show his license, but he refused to do the same.

Given the singer's unwillingness to follow orders, the officer eventually requested for backup, considering that a huge crowd had gathered in the middle of the road. The officer continued:

"It should be noted that the defendant's actions disrupted the peace and quiet and public morals of bystanders on a busy spring break day on ocean drive in Miami Beach."

Jacquees was previously arrested on reckless driving and drug possession charges

Rodriquez was also arrested in May 2018, when he was charged with speeding, reckless driving, littering, and possession of a controlled substance.

He was driving a Bentley Continental at the time, with Stanesha Boutwell as one of the passengers inside the vehicle. Jacquees was stopped when the cops saw something being thrown out of the passenger window.

According to the Atlanta Police, the officer approached the driver, who told him that he threw marijuana from the vehicle. Upon searching Rodriquez's vehicle, they were able to find around three grams of marijuana.

He was also detained at Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport on charges of disorderly conduct the same year.

Rodriquez has released three albums in his musical career. He has also released a few EPs and mixtapes and is known for his singles, including Feel It, Pandora, Like Baby, B.E.D., You, Say Yea, and more.

