How to participate in the moon phases soulmate trend on TikTok? Viral compatibility challenge explained

The newest TikTok trend to make rounds on social media is moon phase soulmate, which allows users to find their soulmates by matching images of what the moon looked like on the day they were born with the day their partner was born.

While moon phases and their role are not a new concept in astrology, internet users are testing their compatibility with their significant others based on how well their moon stages fit together.

The better they fit together, the more likely it is that the couple is suited together. TikTokers claim that when two people's phases match to form a perfect full moon, they are soulmates.

The app is flooded with videos showing the creator and their partner's moons.

How to participate in the moon phase soulmate trend?

To try out the viral trend, follow these steps:

Go to moonphases.co.uk, Lunaf, or any similar website that displays a graphic representation of the moon phase on different days. Enter your birthday and tap the corresponding date on the calendar. Edit the birth location as well. This will display your own result. Screenshot the image to crop and save it. Repeat the process, but this time enter the details for your partner. Save and crop the generated image. Make sure to download the CapCut app prior to making the TikTik video. Open the TikTok App and find a video of the soulmate challenge which uses the CapCut template. Tap on the "CapCut this template," prompt and then select "Use template in CapCut." This will automatically lead one to the CapCut app. Once there, tap on the "Use Template" prompt that pops up. Then click the "Photos" option and choose the two saved crops of the moon from the gallery. Tap on the "Preview" button. Edit the dates in the text box to the correct birthdates of yourself and your partner. Once satisfied with the edits, click on the "Add sound in TikTok" option to export the video. Normally make a TikTok post and share it.

What are the best pairs of moon phases for couples?

In astrology, the moon's cycle has a correlation with astrological signs and one's personality, thus determining a couple's compatibility.

The various phases of the moon's cycle include the new moon, the waxing crescent moon, the first quarter, the waxing gibbous, the full moon, the waning gibbous, the third quarter, and the waning crescent moon.

Astrologists believe one needs the energy of someone with an opposing moon phase to balance out their personality. Here are the best matches of the phases:

New moon and full moon New moon and waning or waxing crescent. Waxing crescent and waning gibbous. First quarter and third quarter. Waxing gibbous and waning crescent.

However, many claim that the TikTok challenge is not accurate and state that moon phases that match indicate better compatibility, reasoning that holding a similar outlook in life to one's significant other is a more accurate representation of relationships.

Regardless of the criticism against it, the trend has become quite popular among TikTokers.

