What is the Love Character test on TikTok? Romantic personality test sends the internet into a frenzy 

The Love Character test is the latest personality test to take TikTok by storm. The test assigns players a specific kind of dating personality based on their answers to a range of questions.

It is available on a website called Ktestone, a Korean website which is home to several other popular dating quizzes like the smile dating quiz, where players' personalities are attributed to one out of several smiley emojis determined by their answers to several questions.

Some of the personality types revealed by the Love Character test are: Introverted Attention Seeking Girlfriend, Pacifist Girlfriend, Boyfriend with YOLO (You Only Live Once) lifestyle, and more. The test came right in time for Valentine's Day, i.e., February 14, 2023. It has already garnered tens of thousands of views, with more on the way.

How to play the game?

The Love Character test is not originally in English, but Google translates the website for players. Those wishing to play the game are required to answer a set of 12 questions, with two options available as answers to each question. Players are required to select one of the options based on what they would do in specific situations.

Here are the questions asked in the span of the test:

When you go on a blind date, how do you do? When your friend asks you to go on a couple date, what can be your reaction? What do you do at the beginning of a relationship? How would you react if you were looking through your childhood photos and found a picture of the two of you together? What do you do if you woke up from a bad dream? When you go to a must-eat restaurant, which route do you want to take? If you play your lover a song you like and he/she doesn't like it, what can be your reaction? When you received a call that your lover argues with his/her friend, what would you do? How would you react if your lover couldn't come to your anniversary? What would you do if your lover asked you to see a movie while you had work to do? When you have a conflict with your lover, what do you do? What do you do right after going on a fun trip with your lover?

After taking the test, the website produces a graphic with the kind of love personality players have, determined based on their responses to the questions.

"Too accurate that it hurts": How are netizens reacting to the viral test?

Twitter and TikTok users are going into a frenzy with several internet users posting their results and writing about how accurate it is. All in all, the test seems to be taking over social media right now.

Min Luna @lunakylean 🤣 Did the love character test & this is what I got....

saphyr 🫧 @Saphyxr love character test became a thing so

lyn 𖤣𖥧 @withserene_94 ok this love character test is so scary the way it described me so well and even get my mbti right 🤣 of course i will always be infp kk

Denki @hajimezerodenki i saw the love character test trending so i try it out

the first question is a situation i would never be in and neither answer is what i would do...

Despite its popularity, one particular thing about the love character test has been getting on the nerves of Gen-Z.

Before taking the test, players are required to pick their own gender and the website only provides two options for the same - male and female. Naturally, this has not impressed players falling under the non-binary category.

katherine⁷ @everythinvirgos the questions were all gender neutral i think however the results are very heterocentric and there's only M or F options to choose from at the beginning but. if anyone else wants to take it for funsies ktestone.com/kapable.github…

Reaction to the two-gender option

The Love Character test is the latest to take TikTok by storm, as more and more netizens are now hopping aboard this trend.

