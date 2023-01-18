What is the smile dating test on TikTok? Viral trend explained

With trends and tests floating around on social media, the smile dating test is the most recent to have gone viral online. With tons of users finding it accurate, the smile dating test can be found on ktestone.com, a Korean website that features other personality tests as well.

The viral test includes 16 different colored smileys including rose red, grey, khaki, beige, and more. Each color is assigned a specific personality trait, which is revealed to individuals on the basis of the answers they give to certain questions.

The ultimate aim of the quiz is to find out the dating style of an individual with the help of a smiley character. Since the quiz has become popular on social media, more and more people want to know how they can take the test and post their results online.

How to take the smile dating test on TikTok: Steps explained

Several TikTok users have caught on to the ongoing trend and wish to know how they can take the fun test. The same can be done by following the steps below:

Log on to Ktestone website. Click on “Going to do a test.” Answer the questions asked by the website and choose the option that seems the most relatable to you. Once you are done answering the questions, you can proceed to the results page, which will reveal what smiley you are.

The results page will offer a detailed explanation of the personality that has been assigned to you. Users generally take a screenshot of this page and upload it to their TikTok accounts or other social media platforms to share the results with their friends and followers.

The test judges users on the basis of their answers to a series of questions. Some of the questions on the test include:

When you have no plan for the weekend, what will you do? What will you do if you have an unexpected appointment suddenly? What will you do when a friend takes you on a blind date? What do you think when you get on a plane for a trip? What are your concerns when you eat out?

Tamax_Lee @TamaxLee



For the thingy if ya wanna do it!):

(ktestone.com/kapable.github…) Did that smile dating test thing- what a way to call me out manFor the thingy if ya wanna do it!): Did that smile dating test thing- what a way to call me out man 🗿🗿For the thingy if ya wanna do it!):(ktestone.com/kapable.github…) https://t.co/XE6rHico54

It is important to note that since the website is Korean, users might have to translate the webpage to English, or any other language of their choice.

The Smile dating test is not the first test by Ktestone to become popular on social media

TikTok is a platform that suddenly makes a test or trend viral, and this time, the Smile Dating Test has become the talk of the town. However, the website, Ktestone.com, has treated users to many such tests previously, which have become extremely popular. One such test was the color personality test, which had users obsessed with it.

Asking people 12 questions, the test generated a color for the quiz taker that revealed their personality traits. The same can be taken by logging on to the website and answering all the questions asked by the quiz. Finally, the quiz will reveal the color that best fits the quiz taker’s personality, along with a detailed description of the personality type.

Poll : 0 votes