How to take the color personality test on TikTok? Ktestone quiz goes viral online

TikTok is home to various challenges and trends, some of which become a rage every once in a while. If you are an avid user of the app, you might have come across the color personality test and netizens are obsessed with it. The test is available on the Korean site, "Ktestone."

It asks 12 questions, on the basis of which, the website generates a color for the player that reveals their personality traits. People all over the world are taking the test and sharing their results on social media. The hashtag has reached more than 490 million views, which is proof enough for the popularity of the test.

The color personality test reveals the color of the user, and also states the personality traits of the quiz taker. (Image via Ktestone)

The color personality test would require the user to translate the text: How to take the test explored

Once users log on Ktestone, they will have to scroll down and click on “Go To Test.” Further, the test will now ask a couple of questions that will then reveal the color of their personality.

Some of the questions asked in the test are “what am I to my first-time friends, what do I do during the weekend, what do I think is more important,” etc. Furthermore, as soon as users submit their answers to the 12 questions, the website reveals their personality and color.

However, one would have to translate the entire page, as the text on the website is in the Korean language. In many cases, Google will automatically change the language on the basis of the users’ location.

One can follow these steps to translate the language into English:

In the search bar, click on the symbol that appears like an “AA.” Next, tap and press, “Translate to English.” Click on done, once translated.

The color personality test has left users hooked as they have become curious about what their answers say about their personality.

“LMAO This One Read Me Like A Book”: Netizens share their test results on social media

Social media users have been obsessed with the quiz, and are simply loving the results that are being revealed. Several users are now sharing their results on social media, claiming that they have been accurate. One social media user said:

“I TOOK THAT COLOR PERSONALITY TEST AND OMG????? LMAO THIS ONE READ ME LIKE A BOOK”

🌹💰 @KNlFAN I TOOK THAT COLOR PERSONALITY TEST AND OMG????? LMAO THIS ONE READ ME LIKE A BOOK I TOOK THAT COLOR PERSONALITY TEST AND OMG????? LMAO THIS ONE READ ME LIKE A BOOK https://t.co/a8E6BHR0aX

Eli👩🏾‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏻 @renhoon_ I took the color personality test..this thing knows too much wth I took the color personality test..this thing knows too much wth https://t.co/8th5gNcic1

a very merry horangrideul @kittewon i did the color personality test and my personality is incompatible with most of the other ones :((( i did the color personality test and my personality is incompatible with most of the other ones :((( https://t.co/mfZjOv5EbC

lois 🌙🪽 @loonasbreads 양꼬치🎄(slow) @fimdungies



fearnot~~~~ it’s really the end of the year now… we did another one of these recently, i think it fits we pretty well so funny ㅎㅎ



@IM_LESSERAFIM @le_sserafim 221223 #SAKURA weversefearnot~~~~ it’s really the end of the year now…we did another one of these recently, i think it fits we pretty wellso funny ㅎㅎ 221223 #SAKURA weverse 🐱 fearnot~~~~ it’s really the end of the year now… 😦 we did another one of these recently, i think it fits we pretty well 😗 😗 so funny ㅎㅎ@IM_LESSERAFIM @le_sserafim https://t.co/L242yERo7j they are hooked on another personality test……. which I also need to take actually! what IS my color hmmmm twitter.com/fimdungies/sta… they are hooked on another personality test……. which I also need to take actually! what IS my color hmmmm twitter.com/fimdungies/sta…

ky. ★ @kisskyus i did the color personality test 🫶 i did the color personality test 🫶

Meg (FACING THE MUSIC) @scrambllies I did the color personality test and I got a beige color, call it "oasis" all you like that is a yellow beige I did the color personality test and I got a beige color, call it "oasis" all you like that is a yellow beige

With users becoming more and more fond of the test, many have been sharing a video of their results on TikTok as well. This is why the test has become super popular on the platform, with each video receiving thousands and millions of views.

