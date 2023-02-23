The Moon River Festival, an annual festival held at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is back for its 2023 edition. It is scheduled to take place on September 9 and September 10, 2023.

Moon River Festival made the announcement on its official Instagram page late last year:

Presale for the Moon River Festival begins on February 23, 2023, at 12 pm ET. General Tickets will be available only if they are not sold out during the presale. No dates for on-sale tickets have been announced as of yet.

General tickets are priced at $185 plus processing fees for two days, and $99 plus processing fees for one day. VIP tickets are priced at $525 plus processing fees for two days and $299 plus processing fees for one day.

Hozier, First Aid Kit, and CAAMP feature in the Moon River 2023 lineup

Moon River announced its lineup on February 21, 2023, at 12 pm ET. The star-studded names in the lineup include First Aid Kit, Aoife O'Donovan, The Dip, S.G. Goodman, and Sunny War. The headliners for the event are Irish singer-songwriter Hozier and American folk band Caamp.

Here's the full line-up for the festival:

September 9, 2023:

Caamp

Marcus King

Goodbye Road (Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and JOHNNYSWIM)

Houndmouth

Shane Smith & The Saints

Larry Fleet

Aioife O' Donavan

The Dip

Flipturn

S.G. Goodman

Sunny War

September 10, 2023

Hozier

Nickel Creek

Judah & the Lion

First Aid Creek

Noah Cyrus

Larkin Poe

Wilder Woods

The 502s

Son Little

Richy Mitch & the Coalminers

Kaitlinn Butts

More about the artists at Moon River 2023

Caamp is a folk band from Arlington, Ohio consisting of childhood friends Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall. After graduating high school, the two invited Matt Vinson and Joseph Kavalec into the group, releasing their eponymously titled first album, Caamp, in 2016.

They gained prominence with the 2019 album, By & By, which peaked the US Heatseekers Album Charts.

Aoife O'Donovan is an American singer-songwriter best known for her lead singer position with the band Crooked Still. The band attained critical acclaim with the album, Some Strange Country, reaching number 15 on the US Folk album charts.

She is also the co-founder and keyboardist of the band I'm With Her, which won the Best American Roots Song award at the 2020 Grammy Awards for their single Call My Name.

In her solo career, Aioife O'Donavan has released seven studio albums as well as two EPs, garnering critical acclaim with her Age of Apathy record released last year.

Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, stage name Hozier, is an Irish singer-songwriter who broke into the music world with his single Take Me To Church. It was critically acclaimed and received a Grammy Award nomination. It also topped the charts in France, Canada, the US, and Belgium, among other countries.

The singer followed it up with his eponymously titled debut studio album, Hozier, in 2014. It received glowing reviews and topped the charts in the US, Canada as well as the UK, among others.

Larkin Poe is an American roots-rock band from Tennessee, best known for their third studio album, Venom & Faith, released on November 9, 2018, which topped the Billboard Blues chart.

The band is also known for their cover of the song John the Revelator, which appeared on season 3 of the urban fantasy show Lucifer.

