“We ain't the Walking Dead”: Twitter goes berserk over Daryl's unforgettable line in The Walking Dead series finale

The Walking Dead finale took place on Sunday, November 20, 2022, marking the end of a glorious 12-year stint. The final episode of the AMC show, titled Rest in Peace, was the 24th episode of the 11th season and 177th overall.

As predicted, several characters died and some made surprise returns, leaving viewers stunned. But when super-favorite Daryl Dixon delivered the most iconic line in the entire episode, "We ain't the walking dead," Twitter went crazy.

Numerous posts stand testimony to that frenzy.

Developed by Frank Darabont, the post-apocalyptic horror TV series is based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book series of the same name.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the show.

The line that changed everything in The Walking Dead finale

The episode, lasting a solid 90 minutes, packed up a lot of things, all running parallel.

It shows a hoard of devouring walkers, an injured Judith (Cailey Fleming), Daryl rushing inside the Commonwealth hospital to help her, and the deaths of the cutest lovers Jules and Luke.

Gerry Keogh 💜 @GerryKeogh2002

November 20, The Walking Dead season 11 brings the long-running AMC series to a close after 11 years on the air.

The series finale will be shown in a 90-minute slot.

#TheWalkingDead The Walking Dead’s final episode is set to be one of its longest ever.November 20, The Walking Dead season 11 brings the long-running AMC series to a close after 11 years on the air.The series finale will be shown in a 90-minute slot. The Walking Dead’s final episode is set to be one of its longest ever.November 20, The Walking Dead season 11 brings the long-running AMC series to a close after 11 years on the air. The series finale will be shown in a 90-minute slot.#TheWalkingDead https://t.co/vfd9M9JJv8

Rest in Peace also covered how Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt), and Rosita’s love interest Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam) rescued her daughter Coco and other children (their subsequent escape and another tragic demise).

However, the most significant moment in The Walking Dead's climax was yet to come.

It arrived when Daryl (played superbly by Norman Reedus) and his people were facing the army of the most ruthless governor, Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).

There’s a situation where Pamela asks her defense personnel to shoot Gabriel when he threatens:

“We're opening the gate and letting these people in (the Commonwealth citizens locked outside the gated community) and I'll kill anyone who tries to stop me.”

Daryl chimes in and says the most unforgettable dialog ever in The Walking Dead season finale:

“We all deserve better than this. ... You've got one enemy: We ain't the walking dead.”

And then, Pamela’s army switches sides and it’s game over for her.

“I cheered like a crazy person”: Twitter explodes after watching Daryl Dixon deliver the dialogue

The episode had a lot of moments but this one line took the cake because of the impact it had on people.

Most netizens failed to express their feeling in words and took help from videos and pictures.

Prabhudatta Mishra @prabhu_dot

"We ain't The Walking Dead."

.

The note they ended it instead was beautiful,

"We are the ones who live."

.

A proper send off.

#TheWalkingDead The way I cheered like a crazy person when Daryl said,"We ain't The Walking Dead."The note they ended it instead was beautiful,"We are the ones who live."A proper send off. The way I cheered like a crazy person when Daryl said,"We ain't The Walking Dead.".The note they ended it instead was beautiful,"We are the ones who live.".A proper send off.#TheWalkingDead https://t.co/ZwfafwQjfK

MMA² @mma_squared Daryl just said “the walking dead” in a dramatic build up and I’m reminded why I stopped watching this dog shit show Watching #thewalkingdeadfinale . Haven’t watched this show in years and it used to be my personalityDaryl just said “the walking dead” in a dramatic build up and I’m reminded why I stopped watching this dog shit show Watching #thewalkingdeadfinale. Haven’t watched this show in years and it used to be my personality 😂 Daryl just said “the walking dead” in a dramatic build up and I’m reminded why I stopped watching this dog shit show

Mega0Z @unknownZ0d

#TheWalkingDead #RickGrimes #DarylDixon Daryl Said Rick Grimes quote from the comics ending but in his way “We Ain’t The Walking Dead” Just Awesome Daryl Said Rick Grimes quote from the comics ending but in his way “We Ain’t The Walking Dead” Just Awesome #TheWalkingDead #RickGrimes #DarylDixon https://t.co/Ir35nQ8Ubq

This aside, The Walking Dead viewers also loved the last few sequences and dialogs spoken between Daryl and his best friend Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), after which he rides off on his motorcycle in search of a new adventure.

G @freddyvpb

#TheWalkingDead #thewalkingdeadfinale Daryl and Carol have the best friendship in the entire series. Daryl and Carol have the best friendship in the entire series.#TheWalkingDead #thewalkingdeadfinale https://t.co/Atwyp4gDWq

Other surprising elements from Rest in Peace

Even though critics were not in awe of the finale, they appreciated some of its high points, which were:

Death of Rosita Espinosa: She got bitten on her left shoulder by a walker and since it couldn’t be amputated, Rosita died. Fans of The Walking Dead felt it wasn’t properly sketched out, but found it to be an emotional scene.

Return of Rick Grimes: Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was seen in the last few scenes of Rest in Peace, paving the way for his 2023 six-episode long spin-off with…

Rick Grimes in a scene of Rest in Peace. (Photo via Twitter/@howIettsgrimes)

...Michonne: Grimes will appear with his romantic partner Michonne (Marvel star Danai Gurira) on the forthcoming show. In the final episode, a samurai-like suit-clad Michonne is seen aggressively tackling an army of the dead while on horseback, underlining the spin-off development.

Poll : 0 votes