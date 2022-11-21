Controversial AEW star makes a special appearance during the post-show of the season finale of The Walking Dead

Last night was the series finale of AMC's hit series The Walking Dead. During the post-show event, a well-known figure in the wrestling business made a special appearance to share his appreciation for the show. It was none other than multi-time AEW and WWE World Champion CM Punk.

For those unfamiliar with the show, The Walking Dead is a zombie apocalypse dramatic thriller. The show aired on AMC and its first episode aired in 2010. After getting an abundance of positive responses, the producers decided to continue the show as it ran for over a decade and has a total of 11 seasons.

CM Punk has had his ups and downs in the world of professional wrestling. He is currently suspended from AEW following the brawl-out incident. Punk has been active on the MMA scene since returning to his previous role as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting.

Punk has been a long-time fan of The Walking Dead and made a special appearance on the show. Although he wasn't physically present, Punk showed up via a video message and thanked the entire cast and crew for entertaining the masses for over ten years.

During the message, Punk mentioned that he is a long-time fan of the show and has loved it from start to finish.

CM Punk's theme song was played on the series finale of The Walking Dead

As mentioned earlier, last night was the series finale of the hit TV series. During the episode, the survivors needed to lure the Walkers into a trap and in order to do so, they played some loud music. The song they played was Cult of Personality by Living Colour. It is also the theme song of the multi-time AEW & WWE Champion CM Punk.

CM Punk has also been a part of the after-show on a couple of different occasions. One of which was when he left WWE and took a hiatus from the media as well.

