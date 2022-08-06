"We aren’t friends as much as we used to be" - John Legend reveals reason behind fallout with Kanye West 

American singer and songwriter John Legend has reiterated that the reason behind his fallout with Kanye West was their political disagreements.

In CNN’s podcast, The Axe Files, Legend said:

"We aren't friends as much as we used to be. I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly."

He further added:

"I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we haven't been close since."

Kanye West has been a vocal supporter of former US president Donald Trump. He recently confirmed that he “still had a red hat on.” West also ran for president in 2020, as a third-party candidate. However, his campaign was run by several Republican operatives who wanted to get Trump re-elected.

John Legend

In November last year, Kanye called out Legend and Big Sean for not supporting him during his presidential run. While speaking on the Drink Champs podcast, the artist said:

"Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at the boy that actually changed they life. And that's some sellout sh*t. And I don't rock with neither of them and I need my apologies."

Kanye West - John Legend fallout in 2018

The political disagreements between Legend and Kanye are not recent and date back to 2018. In a 202 interview, John Legend said he would not consider himself a close friend of Kanye West and said that their fading friendship is part of the natural cycle of life.

David Axelrod

#AxeFiles link.chtbl.com/LQb3lrYi As a young musician, @johnlegend teamed up w/a rising @kanyewest . They remained close for years--but no more. "Because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, it became too much for us to sustain our friendship." As a young musician, @johnlegend teamed up w/a rising @kanyewest. They remained close for years--but no more. "Because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, it became too much for us to sustain our friendship."#AxeFiles👉link.chtbl.com/LQb3lrYi https://t.co/vr0PFZ53HV

Back in 2018, Kanye West publicly declared his support for the former US president after which Legend reportedly requested him to reconsider. John Legend reportedly explained to West that he was too powerful and influential to support Trump.

While Kanye did not budge from his stance in supporting Trump, Legend said he was disappointed, but added that he would not disown West. He also said that they were “never the closest of friends.”

In a 2020 interview, Legend said that he and West still disagree on the matter, saying:

“But what I’ve always said is, we never talked about politics before. It was never a part of our interaction. Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music.”

Kanye West has had several public fallouts of late. Most recently, he had a public falling out with American rapper Kid Cudi, as the latter appeared to be friends with Pete Davidson. Davidson is dating Kanye’s former wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye publicly noted that Cudi will not appear in his forthcoming album ‘DONDA 2’ “because he's friends with you know who”. He also added “we all speak in Billie language now,” hinting at his public fallout with Billie EIlish.

