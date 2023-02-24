We have a Ghost on Netflix review: Say hello to Ernest the friendly ghost

The concept of We have a Ghost is not a fresh one as viewers have seen several films where humans have made connections with paranormal creatures or superhuman entities. However, this particular film is a modern take on the concept with the inclusion of social media and clout.

We have a Ghost stars David Harbour as Ernest, Jahi Di'Allo Winston as Kevin, and Anthony Mackie as Frank. Along with several other stars, the film also has Tig Notaro as a government agent hunting down Ernest, Jennifer Coolidge as a TV medium, and Isabella Russo as Frank's neighbor.

Although the film's director Christopher Landon is known for his work on the Paranormal Activity films, the Netflix film is completely different from what he has done so far.

We have a Ghost on Netflix review: A ghost who the CIA hates

The film, We have a Ghost, takes place in Chicago, and focuses on the Presley family. They move into an old house in a neighborhood that has always been tagged as a haunted house by locals.

Any film that begins this way is enough to tell viewers that they are in for a horrific tragedy, but that's where this film takes a turn into hilarity.

While inspecting the house, the youngest son, the usually quiet Kevin, stumbles upon Ernest, played by David Harbour. The actor is no stranger to horror settings as his role in Netflix's Stranger Things is well known.

Ernest is a ghost who has been living in the house for years. Any other person would scream and run for their life upon an encounter with a ghost, but Kevin was different. Not only did he not leave the scene, but he was amused by Ernest's antics. Kevin and Ernest form an unlikely bond, but the story is just beginning.

Kevin does not keep their friendship a secret and tells his family about it, and it turns out, his family isn't scared of the ghost either. Additionally, Kevin's business-minded father, Frank, decides to make money with this phenomenon.

The family uploads footage of Ernest on YouTube, making him a viral sensation and celebrity overnight. However, things get complicated after the CIA gets involved in the story.

We have a Ghost is a fun watch with friends and is a light-hearted take on the horror genre. The movie is not scary at all and even manages to have some hilarious moments but has some gory elements which are not suitable for children. However, those are just moments when Harbour's Ernest is having fun with the TV medium played Jennifer Coolidge.

The fascinating thing about David Harbour in the film is that he does not have any major dialog apart from some growls and grunts. The actor had to heavily depend on physical gestures to get things moving.

If you are a fan of friendly ghost/monster movies like E.T., Poltergeist, Beetlejuice, or Casper, We have a Ghost is definitely the film for you. It's nothing extraordinary, so it may not be more than a one-time watch for most people.

The film looks like something that would be a massive hit if made in the late 80s or 90s but the efforts of the team behind it cannot be overlooked.

We have a Ghost is streaming worldwide on Netflix.

