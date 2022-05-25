Fact Check: Is Johnny Depp going to star in Beetlejuice 2? Alleged cast list sends fans into a frenzy

Johnny Depp has continued to garner social media attention amid his ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. More recently, the actor sent fans into a frenzy after his name was spotted in an alleged cast list of Tim Burton’s upcoming film Beetlejuice 2.

Speculation about Depp joining Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton for the Beetlejuice sequel began after Google search results showed the actor as part of the cast list. The results also left fans convinced that the film would mark Depp’s comeback to the big screen.

🇨🇦🇳🇩🇮🇨🇪 @CandiceMellor 🏼 #IStandWithJohnnyDepp Thrilled to see Johnny Depp added to the cast of Beetlejuice 2 Thrilled to see Johnny Depp added to the cast of Beetlejuice 2 👏🏼 #IStandWithJohnnyDepp https://t.co/S1sUHNnGNw

However, there has been no official confirmation from the production house or director Tim Burton about Depp being cast in the highly anticipated film. So far, all discussions about Depp’s casting is based on theories and assumptions revolving around unconfirmed Google and IMDb search results.

Johnny Depp is currently in Fairfax County, participating in the highly publicized defamation trial against Amber Heard. The actor sued his ex-wife for $50 million in response to her 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she called herself a domestic abuse survivor.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, alleging later in her testimony that he assaulted her several times during their past relationship.

Twitter reacts to speculation regarding Johnny Depp’s Bettlejuice 2 appearance

While Johnny Depp’s legal battle with Amber Heard garnered media attention over the past few years, his previously flourishing career has taken a backseat in the meantime. The three-time Academy Award winner was last seen in Andrew Levitas’ 2020 film Minamata before being removed from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Fans have long awaited the actor’s return to the silver screen, and have even speculated that his comeback might be a project with longtime collaborator Tim Burton. Depp and Burton first worked together on the 1990 hit Edward Scissorhands and have since teamed up a total of seven times for blockbusters like Sleepy Hollow, Sweeney Todd and the billion-dollar grossing Alice in Wonderland, among others.

Needless to say, fans were left elated after seeing Depp’s name in an unconfirmed Google cast list for Burton’s upcoming film Beetlejuice 2. While some viewers expressed their happiness about the actor collaborating with Burton once again, others were excited about the possibility of him reuniting with his former fiance Winona Ryder onscreen.

Several fans also took to Twitter to share their reaction to the speculation.

𝔼𝕞𝕚𝕝𝕪 ⚡️ @wtafemily #johnnydepp JOHNNY DEPP IN BEETLEJUICE 2 I CANNOT BREATHEEE 🥹 JOHNNY DEPP IN BEETLEJUICE 2 I CANNOT BREATHEEE 🥹❤️#johnnydepp

Really Rachel @reallyrachel I will only watch a Beetlejuice remake if Michael Keaton or Johnny Depp plays Beetlejuice. Dats it. I will only watch a Beetlejuice remake if Michael Keaton or Johnny Depp plays Beetlejuice. Dats it.

#JusticeForJohnny #JohnnyDepp Who would like to see Johnny Depp along with Winona Ryder in BEETLEJUICE 2? Who would like to see Johnny Depp along with Winona Ryder in BEETLEJUICE 2?#JusticeForJohnny #JohnnyDepp

(sin)thia @LADYH0KAGE Yooooooooo there is going to be a beetlejuice 2 with original cast + Johnny depp SAY LESSSS. Yooooooooo there is going to be a beetlejuice 2 with original cast + Johnny depp SAY LESSSS.

IsAUnicorn Just saw a tiktok saying #JohnnyDepp has been cast in Beetlejuice 2. Tim Burton and Johhny Depp together again, along with Winona, IF THIS IS TRUE, is gonna be amazeballs! @ThatUmbrella can you see if this is true? #JohnnyDepp trial #JohnnyDepp IsAUnicorn Just saw a tiktok saying #JohnnyDepp has been cast in Beetlejuice 2. Tim Burton and Johhny Depp together again, along with Winona, IF THIS IS TRUE, is gonna be amazeballs! @ThatUmbrella can you see if this is true?#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepptrial #JohnnyDeppIsAUnicorn

🎆 SMBSLT 💙 @smbslt Right I am seeing tweets that #JohnnyDepp will be in #Beetlejuice 2 can someone confirm is there going to be another #Beetlejuice dear lord J would LOVE THAT. Winona & Michael K ahhh Beetlejuice 2 would be awesoms if true 🤞 xxx Right I am seeing tweets that #JohnnyDepp will be in #Beetlejuice2 can someone confirm is there going to be another #Beetlejuice dear lord J would LOVE THAT. Winona & Michael K ahhh Beetlejuice 2 would be awesoms if true 🤞 xxx

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if either Tim Burton or any of Johnny Depp’s representatives will address the rumors about Beetlejuice 2 in the days to come. So far, there has been no official confirmation about the actor’s appearance in the film.

Reports suggest that Beetlejuice 2 is reportedly scheduled for a 2025 release, 37 years after the release of the 1988 Tim Burton classic Beetlejuice. A short description of the upcoming film in IMDb reads:

“Follow-up to the comedy Beetlejuice about a ghost who’s recruited to help haunt a house.”

Although not much is known about the film, Winona Rider and Michael Keaton are likely to reprise their roles as Lydia Deetz and Betelgeuse. The film is reportedly being produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment alongside Warner Bros. and Keaton, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg are all listed as writers on IMDB.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee