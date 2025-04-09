"We got Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway" - Fans react as pop star's presence at Arsenal vs Real Madrid game stirs buzz

English-Albanian singer and songwriter Dua Lipa was seen attending the Arsenal versus Real Madrid game at London’s Emirates Stadium on April 8, 2025, showing support for the former at their home ground.

Ad

Her appearance came a week after longtime Arsenal fan and American actress Anne Hathaway celebrated the return of the team’s star performer, Bukayo Saka, from injury. The Oscar winner posted a selfie on Instagram wearing Saka’s number 7 jersey, shortly after their April 2, 2025, win against Fulham by 2-1.

“Welcome back #7 [spark emoji] #COYG,” Hathaway’s caption read.

In the wake of Dua Lipa’s presence at the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Arsenal and Real Madrid on Tuesday, the internet is now having diverse reactions.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For instance, X user @Lrdaniel_ commented on the pop star’s fan account @addictionlipa’s post, sharing her fan-captured video from the game.

“They got Mbappe and Vinicius, we got Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway,” the user wrote.

A netizen comments on Dua Lipa attending Arsenal vs Real Madrid match. (Image via X)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform, marking the IDGAF singer’s presence.

Ad

“The goddess was there,” a fan wrote.

“Dua Lipa showing up to the Emirates is a whole vibe! Celebs at football matches always bring that extra energy... can’t wait to see her cheering for the Gunners! #Arsenal #DuaLipa,” one fan wrote.

“The only reason why Arsenal won,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“It all makes sense now,” a netizen wrote.

Ad

“Now you know why Declan Rice played in GOAT mode,” another netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, a few pointed out she was reportedly a Liverpool fan in the past.

“She said she was a Liverpool fan,” a person wrote.

“2018 Champions League final memories,” wrote another.

Dua Lipa was seen wearing an orange leather jacket and a black scarf covering her head, at Tuesday's game, which she watched from the stands while interacting with fellow fans.

Ad

Arsenal won the match 3-0. Midfielder Declan Rice was declared the player of the match and scored two free kicks. Mikel Merino scored the third goal.

Anne Hathaway has been an Arsenal fan for years and has celebrated the club’s achievements over the years. Last year, she praised Leandro Trossard on social media, which the latter acknowledged by recording a special message.

Ad

Dua Lipa previously performed at the 2018 Champions League final

Dua Lipa performed at the opening ceremony of the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final, which was presented by Pepsi. It was held at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018.

“I was honored to be asked by UEFA and Pepsi to perform at the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony – it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she issued a statement to the media at the time.

Ad

“I can’t get to wait in front of the fans and be part of such an exciting event – I’m planning to put on an unforgettable show!” the singer added.

UEFA Events SA Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein shared back then that they were “excited” to welcome Dua Lipa for the show and hoped that her “energy” would provide fans of both teams with the “perfect performance.”

Ad

The pop star performed her famous track One Kiss as well as No Lie during the concert. For the latter, she was joined by special guest Sean Paul on stage and the duo performed a duet. Later, the UEFA Champions League Anthem was sung by the Croatian cello duo, 2Cellos. That year, Real Madrid played Liverpool in the final and won 3-1.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dua Lipa was captured wearing an Arsenal jacket in 2023 during an Arsenal versus Leeds game where the latter won 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium. At the time she told the Telegraph that her father and little brother were Gunners.

In October 2024, Arsenal stars Jorginho, Beth Mead, and Steph Catley were seen attending Dua Lipa’s concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Legendary British musician Sir Elton John also joined Lipa on stage at the show.

Ad

Before that, during a 2020 interview with the Liverpool FC website, she mentioned her dad was a “big Arsenal fan” but had a “soft spot for Liverpool.” The Grammy winner also shared that her manager, Ben, was a Liverpool fan, and she wanted to watch the game live at Anfield someday.

At 29, Dua Lipa posed with ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. Her song One Kiss has become an unofficial Liverpool anthem, played before and after games. She even calls herself an "honorary Liverpool supporter," a tradition that began after the club's 2019 UEFA Champions League win in Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More