"We'll take the time it takes to make it great"- Phil Lord breaks silence on Beyond the Spider-Verse release date

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the anticipated sequel to 2023's smash success Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, was almost scheduled for release in March 2024. Especially in light of the conclusion of the preceding film, it appeared that Beyond the Spider-Verse could not be further away. According to some media reports from the past month, the film's release has been postponed indefinitely due to a number of unfortunate events.

However, in a recent interview with Digital Spy, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the producers of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the subsequent Beyond the Spider-Verse broke the silence on the development of the film. Sadly, there is still no confirmation when the film will drop, but the producers assured fans that the project was still very much on and they would take as long as they need to make it a perfect threequel.

Lord said:

"Those conversations are thankfully above our paygrade, but I can tell you we're already hard at work on it, and we'll take the time it takes to make it great,"

Without mentioning the date or year, Phil Lord also said that the film will come "when it is ready."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, meanwhile, recently got its digital release, and is now available for purchase or rent. There is no update about when the film will come to streaming platforms, but it seems that will also be a long process.

"What we're trying to accomplish with the film is have it be the most satisfying conclusion"- Miller on making Beyond the Spider-Verse a perfect ending

Though fans will be disheartened by the development of the delayed Spider-Man film, the creators assured fans that it will all be worth the wait. After Phil Lord's comments about the delay, Miller explained that they were aiming to make this the perfect conclusion to the first two films.

It was believed that the script was already set for the finale, but it seems that after the rapid success of the second film, which became one of the highest-grossing films of the year, the creators want to further spice things up for a tremendous finale.

"What we're trying to accomplish with the film (Beyond the Spider-Verse) is have it be the most satisfying conclusion to the story than it can be, and take it to places that you haven’t been before. And make you laugh and cry, and cheer and think," Christopher Miller explained.

Beyond the Spider-Verse will, however, not be the next project to grace the screen from the pair as Lord and Miller will come out with the R-rated comedy, Strays, later this year.

Meanwhile, fans can now access Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from their home after the film hit digital markets on August 8, 2023. However, there has been some controversy regarding the digital version of the film as it featured some changes from the original theatrical version.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller also addressed this in a separate interview with GamesRadar, where they claimed that the changes are some mere tweaks that they implemented at the suggestion of all the workers in the project to make the film better.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available digitally.