"We all love Babs!": My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans applaud Whitney's friends for coming together for her mother

TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, and it was very obviously entertaining. After suffering a heart attack and coming out of danger, Babs was finally in rehab. Three weeks into rehab, after facing a lot of ups and downs, she was on the road to recovery. Whitney was finally slightly relieved with her mother's progress.

Wanting to make her feel better, Whitney's friends gathered outside Babs' hospital window with cheerful signs. So far, Whitney's father, Glenn, was the only one who had been going to the hospital to visit his wife. But this week, Whitney finally got to meet her mother.

Whitney and her friends surprise Babs with signs in My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Episode 3 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, titled Decisions in the Bedroom, showcased Whitney and her friends cheering up Babs. During her confessional, Whitney shared that the hospital had finally permitted them to visit her mother. As a surprise, she was going to take along her mother's cat, Henchy.

With the help of her friend Buddy, the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star was able to take her cat and drive to the hospital. During her confessional, Whitney shared,

"Ever since my mom got into rehab, my dad has been with her everyday. He's there to help feed her and encourage her and stay abreast of all the progress that she makes in her different therapy appointments."

Whitney shared that her mother has been making significant improvements in rehab. Even though Babs cannot move the right side of her body, she can finally stand up with someone's help. The only problem was that Babs' recovery wasn't as consistent as Whitney hoped she would be.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star added that despite everything, her mother made great strides during her speech therapy. After Whitney visited her mother, her friends also decided to send their love to Babs. They all made signs and walked up to her hospital building.

During her confessional, Heather shared that since only family was allowed to visit Babs in the hospital, Buddy had come up with a great idea. He decided they should hold big signs on poster boards outside Babs' hospital window while Whitney was with her in the room.

Heather added that she hoped it would lift Babs' spirits and remind her how much everyone around her loved her. The sign read,

"We Love You Babs."

Fans who witnessed the sweet gesture from Whitney's friends took to social media to applaud them.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that it was nice of Whitney's friends to do this. Some also added that everyone loved Babs.

Next week when the series returns, all new drama erupts.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

