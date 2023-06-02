"We need a lot more of this from every artist": Hayley Williams issues stern warning to fans over Ron DeSantis, wins over the internet

American singer Hayley Williams was hailed online after she shared her stance on the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. On May 27, the 34-year-old star was headlining Adjacent Music Festival that happened in New Jersey's Atlantic City when she said that anybody who votes for the 44-year-old politician is "dead" to her.

She said:

Queer Lives Matter @qlmoffical Paramore's Hayley Williams defends LGBTQ+ rights: "If you vote for Ron DeSantis you’re f*ing dead to me” Paramore's Hayley Williams defends LGBTQ+ rights: "If you vote for Ron DeSantis you’re f*ing dead to me” https://t.co/glZ5vRXU9K

“I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very f**king comfortable talking politics. If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f**king dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

Ron DeSantis is all set to run for the 2024 US Presidential elections and is competing against former President Donald Trump.

The Paramore front singer, who is straight, was hailed online for taking a stand against DeSantis who has made his image as an "anti-woke" person. One of the users commented:

Twitter reacts to Hayley Williams remarking on Ron DeSantis

After Hayley Williams' remarks saying that whoever votes for Ron DeSantis is "dead" to her went viral, Twitterati hailed her. Several users called her a "queen" for making these bold remarks publicly. Some users also pointed out how much they love her and her band Paramore and this act just made them fall for her all over again.

This is not the first time that Hayley Williams has addressed politics. She is a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and earlier this year she performed a rendition of Deana Carter's Did I Shave My Legs For This? at Love Rising, a Nashville, Tennessee-based fundraiser for LGBTQIA+ organizations.

In February 2023, she took to her Instagram story and slammed Tennessee's drag ban and trans healthcare bill. As per NME, she wrote:

“Once again our state has passed two regressive and unfathomably harmful bills. We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ orgs in this fight, not only for inclusion for our friends and family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them.”

She ended the post by stating that "drag is not a crime," and that Gender-affirming healthcare for all is a necessity.

DeSantis has established himself as an "anti-woke" activist by passing legislation that forbids discussion of LGBTQ+ topics in public schools, outlaws abortion after six weeks, and limits access to transgender healthcare for minors.

Hayley Williams is not the only artist to slam Ron DeSantis publicly. During a 2022 concert in Tampa, Phoebe Bridgers led a "f**k DeSantis" chant and urged the crowd to "say 'gay.'"

