Another week, another Crumbl Cookies menu change, and this time around, it is Halloween-themed.

The brand is known for rotating its cookie flavors weekly so customers always have something new to look forward to. In keeping with this tradition, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, they released their latest line-up, which will be sold throughout the week, ending on Saturday, October 29.

The flavors for the week include a variety of sugary baked goodies topped with fan-favorite trick-or-treat candies, including Tootsie Rolls, Nerds, and M&Ms. It features a mix of new and old cookies and a mystery cookie that changes from store to store.

However, fans stand divided on this week's flavor variants. Many have taken to social media saying they are disappointed with the line-up and "need new flavors."

Krispies, Tootsie Rolls, and more: Here's this week's Crumbl flavor line-up

This week's limited edition cookie line-up pays tribute to Halloween. According to the company's Instagram account, the flavors are:

All-new Strawberry Limeade Cookie topped with NERDS: A tart lime cookie coupled with marbled strawberry buttercream sprinkled with crunchy NERDS candies and gummy clusters. The fan-favorite Classic Krispies Bar featuring Rice Krispies: This crunchy and chewie goodie is "slammed" with marshmallows, butter, and vanilla. All-new decadent Chocolate Malt Cookie: Layered with Tootsie Roll buttercream and a drizzle of Tootsie Roll caramel, all crowned with a mini unwrapped Tootsie Roll. Original Cookie featuring M&M's candies. The nutty-flavored Peanut Butter Crisp Cookie: Accented with creamy peanut butter, melted chocolate, and crunchy Butterfinger pieces. Another staple on Crumbl's menu, Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie loaded with, you guessed it, milk chocolate chips. A Mystery Cookie that is dependent on the local store offering. Fans can go check the brand's app to find out the flavor.

These trick-or-treat candy laden cookies are available now through the end of the week.

One can buy their favorite cookies individually, priced at roughly $5 each. Cookies are also available in packs of four, six, or twelve. Prices vary based on location.

Fans divided over the excessive use of candies and rice crispies in latest flavor-drop

Ever since the line-up was announced, many Crumbl Cookie loyalists have taken to social media to express their disappointment over the excessive use of candy in the cookie flavors. One netizen pointed out,

"...Halloween is about so much more than candy."

BRJ68 @BRJ681 @CrumblCookies Ugh. It’s my birthday week and this a disappointing lineup. None I really want- malt, limeaid, butterfinger- gross. Thank God for mystery cookie maybe being something worthwhile. @CrumblCookies Ugh. It’s my birthday week and this a disappointing lineup. None I really want- malt, limeaid, butterfinger- gross. Thank God for mystery cookie maybe being something worthwhile.

Jennifer @KreyJennifer @CrumblCookies This is so boring and uneventful for Halloween week, DISAPPOINTED ☹️ @CrumblCookies This is so boring and uneventful for Halloween week, DISAPPOINTED ☹️

Some fans were left disappointed with the re-release of the Rice Krispies, calling it "basic," and urging the brand to never bring it back.

Chr1s60 @chr1s60 @CrumblCookies Please never bring the Rice Krispies treats back. It’s not even a cookie. @CrumblCookies Please never bring the Rice Krispies treats back. It’s not even a cookie.

Brambo @bramghistelinck @CrumblCookies how do you really justify charging 5 bucks for a rice krispie? seems a lil much for a no bake basic cookie or is that just me? @CrumblCookies how do you really justify charging 5 bucks for a rice krispie? seems a lil much for a no bake basic cookie or is that just me?

However, not all fans are disappointed. Many expressed their excitement by sharing their favorite variants on social media.

redeye @redeye77831274 @CrumblCookies I so excited for these flavors and plus there a mystery cookie so yeah I’m excited what will it be. @CrumblCookies I so excited for these flavors and plus there a mystery cookie so yeah I’m excited what will it be.

daniiii1124 @daniiii1124 fun fact that was one the cookies in my 2nd trip to crumbl last year. Whole box of butter finger & M&M asap my mystery cookie today is Kitkat only another fave and also the other cookie i tried on my 2nd trip🫶🏽🖤 @CrumblCookies Butterfinger is AMAZINGfun fact that was one the cookies in my 2nd trip to crumbl last year. Whole box of butter finger & M&M asapmy mystery cookie today is Kitkat only another fave and also the other cookie i tried on my 2nd trip🫶🏽🖤 @CrumblCookies Butterfinger is AMAZING😍fun fact that was one the cookies in my 2nd trip to crumbl last year. Whole box of butter finger & M&M asap🔥🔥my mystery cookie today is Kitkat only another fave and also the other cookie i tried on my 2nd trip🫶🏽🖤🍪

About Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies is a bakery franchise based in the United States, known for its specialty cookies and ice cream. It started in 2017 and has since grown rapidly with over 600 stores across the country. The delicious treats offered in store are freshly baked with over 200 flavors that rotate weekly.

Every Sunday, the company's Instagram account releases a video indicating the upcoming flavor offerings. The menu includes five different variants for the week, and the sixth is always the classic Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie. The brand also offers ice cream and merchandise items in addition to the cookies.

Last year, the brand's Halloween-special offerings included a Pumpkin Roll Cookie and a Dirt Cake Cookie, which featured oreos and a gummy worm. Both cookies won fans over.

The good news for this week's unhappy eaters is that thanks to the brand's rotating menu, there will soon be other flavors to indulge in during the upcoming weeks.

