"We're gonna sort of surprise ourselves": Kristen Stewart chats wedding plans in recent interview

Twilight star Kristen Stewart revealed details of her anticipated wedding to fiancée Dylan Meyer in an interview with Andy Cohen on the October 26 episode of his show 'Watch What Happens Live'. The 33-year-old actress discussed wedding plans with the host, revealing that she and her fiancée are interested in Guy Fieri officiating their wedding ceremony.

However, as for the question of when the wedding bells would ring for the couple, Kristen Stewart's answer was vague.

The actress said:

"I don't know [...] We're gonna sort of surprise ourselves."

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer got engaged two years ago. They publicly announced their engagement in November 2021, and this is not the first interview where the Snow White and the Huntsman actress openly discussed marrying her fiancée.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer'd dating timeline

Before Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart made headlines with her extremely public relationship with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, which broke off due to the actress's cheating scandal with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Saunders in 2012.

2013

Stewart met Meyer on set in 2013, but nothing happened between them then.

2019

It was after being introduced to one another at a party in 2019 that their romance took off.

2020

The Spencer actress reportedly struggled to navigate her own sexual identity in the limelight. The constant public gaze deterred her from exploring her own sexual orientation and coming to terms with it. In an interview with InStyle in 2020, the actress came clean about the anxiety that shrouded her closeted existence:

"The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it’s like, ‘God, I’m 21 years old.'"

She further spoke on the pressure that the media and public created on her:

"Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn't like giving myself to the public, in a way."

Safe to say, all of her doubts and anxieties disappeared after she met Meyer, and the two have been in a loving and enduring relationship since.

Kristen Stewart on wanting Guy Fieri to officiate the wedding

In the interview with Andy Cohen, the Lizzie star expressed her desire to have Guy Fieri officiate their wedding ceremony. However, since the date of the wedding is something that the couple hasn't decided yet, and it might just be spontaneous, Fieri might not actually get to be there physically; instead, he might only be there "in spirit".

The actress said:

"I think we're probably just going to marry each other, and then call Guy and say, ‘You were here in spirit, babe.'"

The couple's desire to have Fieri officite their wedding is because he is known to marry queer couples.

Stewart continued to say:

"We're either going to have, like, no one—we're just going to do it ourselves and just, like, not have somebody officiate to sort of, like, have another party involved in, like, our moment—but we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings."

Kristen Stewart's and Dylan Meyer's wedding might not be so far off. Recently, it was reported that the couple is busy writing a script together.