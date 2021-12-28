We're in the stars tonight": BTS V's celebrity crush Lily Collins shares his post on Instagram

Two dazzling superstars, Lilly Collins and BTS member V, (Kim Taehyung) have taken to Instagram to upload stories and posts about each other.

It is no secret that Kim Taehyung has a celebrity crush on British-American actress Lily Collins as he has declared his adoration of her a couple of times in the past. Previously, in an interview with E News, Taehyung mentioned Lily Collins as his favorite actress.

💜զմҽҽղᏉ💜 @armiV0230

BTS V loves the show Emily in Paris - Season 2

A few hours ago, Kim Taehyung (stage name V) took to Instagram and posted a snippet of a famous Netflix series: Emily in Paris -Season 2.

The video shows actress Ashley Park, who plays the role of Mindy Chen in the series, dancing and karaokeing to the BTS' hit single Dynamite in the show. Happy to see his work being celebrated, he posted the same on his Instagram.

This sweet gesture indicated that Tae-Tae (Kim Taehyung) watches his celebrity crush's show and supports her work.

The much-awaited season 2 of Netflix's series, Emily in Paris, is a rom-com about Emily (Lily Collins), an American girl who joins a French marketing firm in Paris. The show's second season was launched on December 22, 2021 and fans tuned in to watch this mesmerizing story continue.

Emily in Paris and Lily Collins repost on Instagram, excites fans

Not only did the manager of the series' official account notice the post but even actress Lily Collins (who plays Emily) was notified of the development. As a show of solidarity, she quickly took to her personal IG account and reposted it to her IG story.

Emily in Paris Instagram story. (Image via Instagram/@emilyinparis).

Lily Collins Instagram story. (Image via Instagram/@lilycollins).

Fans and watchers of the show began tweeting about the fun and surprising incident.

mahak⁷ @jkbookish 211228 BTS V / TAEHYUNG INSTAGRAM POST UPDATE



🐻 @.emilyinparis 🖤🤍



¿ @gotsomeattitude my 2 universes are colliding lmao, taehyung (aka bts v) has just posted a clip from 'emily in paris' with dynamite by bts 😭😭😭😭 i love both @BTS_twt 's taehyung and @lilycollins 🥺😞💕 this is the best thing ever omg, not to mention i remember v mentioning her years ago 🥰 my 2 universes are colliding lmao, taehyung (aka bts v) has just posted a clip from 'emily in paris' with dynamite by bts 😭😭😭😭 i love both @BTS_twt's taehyung and @lilycollins 🥺😞💕 this is the best thing ever omg, not to mention i remember v mentioning her years ago 🥰

Even BTS' RM shared his reaction to Ashley Park (who plays Mindy Chen) - the very actress who is seen and heard singing to Dynamite in the show. The actress being an ARMY herself couldn't contain her happiness and posted her response on Twitter and has been fangirling ever since.

Ashley Park @ashleyparklady Honestly still on a high from this. RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak 🤯🙏 Honestly still on a high from this. RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak 🤯🙏 https://t.co/RnAp8ZFOkS

Růžena ARMY AND BTS on the 'road never traveled'🚀 @RougeTulkova @ashleyparklady No doubt Ashley. Not only did you perform the song with incredible sass, I also love your character in the show. BTS and ARMY are my tribe, so you are now in US, with Us, and that RM saw you and went insane is the best reward. Thank you for covering the song. You deserve a ✨⭐ @ashleyparklady No doubt Ashley. Not only did you perform the song with incredible sass, I also love your character in the show. BTS and ARMY are my tribe, so you are now in US, with Us, and that RM saw you and went insane is the best reward. Thank you for covering the song. You deserve a ✨⭐

Nza🌈 @svartsvanOeMI @ashleyparklady You nailed it then you made RM happy, I watched this many times too coz Namjoon was giggling 🤭🙃 Looking forward for s3. Btw, 💜 you killed your song in the last episode, i teared up 🥺😊 @ashleyparklady You nailed it then you made RM happy, I watched this many times too coz Namjoon was giggling 🤭🙃 Looking forward for s3. Btw, 💜 you killed your song in the last episode, i teared up 🥺😊

With the meteoric rise of K-pop this year, it isn't surprising to see these stars supporting one another. Looks like idols and fans enjoy watching this trending series.

