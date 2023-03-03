"We thought it was the stage manager": Aftersun star Paul Mescal opens up on awkward meeting with Nicole Kidman

Actor Paul Mescal recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wherein he spoke about his new movie, Aftersun. He also discussed what it was like to feature in a play, and meeting Nicole Kidman, among other things.

Mescal mentioned that he was surprised to see Kidman after his play in London. He said:

''We're getting changed, we're in our underwear and like - I'm not even lying, this happened. We hear a knock on the door and we thought it was, like, the stage manager or something. And I go to, like, open the door and it's Nicole Kidman.''

Mescal further spoke at length about his interaction with the iconic actress, among numerous other things, during the interview.

Paul Mescal's mother will accompany him to the Oscars this year

Paul Mescal told Jimmy Kimmel that he was in his underpants when he met Nicole Kidman after his play in London. Mescal said:

''You think the next smart thing is like (to) put on some trousers, but there's something, like, incredibly undignified about the act of (enacts how he was pulling up the trousers).''

He further stated:

''So then, like, you kind of half-pull on your trousers and you're kind of chatting about the play and you're like, 'Thanks for coming!' The door is shut and you're just turning to each other, like, 'What the hell just happened?'''

During the interview, Paul Mescal also spoke about his latest film, Aftersun, helmed by Charlotte Wells. Mescal received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his performance in the film. When asked who he plans to bring with him to the Oscars ceremony, Mescal said that his mother would accompany him and that she's very excited.

Apart from Aftersun, Paul Mescal is known for his performances in various other films and shows like Normal People, The Lost Daughter, and God's Creatures, to name a few.

A quick look at Paul Mescal's Aftersun plot and cast

Aftersun centers around a father and his daughter who are vacationing at a Turkish resort during the early 2000s. The story focuses on the girl's relationship with her father and how her thoughts and perspectives about him evolve with time.

Check out the film's description, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal). As a world of adolescence creeps into view, beyond her eye Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood.''

The description further reads:

''Twenty years later, Sophie's tender recollections of their last holiday become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn't, in Charlotte Wells' superb and searingly emotional debut film.''

Paul Mescal plays the role of the father, Calum. Mescal portrays Calum with astonishing sensitivity and his performance is one of the major highlights of the movie.

Starring alongside Mescal is young actress Frankie Corio, who portrays the character of Calum's 11-year-old daughter Sophie. Corio is equally impressive in the role and her chemistry with Mescal is one of the defining aspects of the film. Other important cast members include Celia Rowlson-Hall, Brooklyn Toulson, Sally Messham, and many more.

