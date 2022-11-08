''We waited all that time for final?'' Netizens disappointed as Prime Video's Carnival Row to end after season 2

Prime Video's Carnival Row will conclude with its second season, which will arrive on the streaming platform on February 17, 2023.

The first season of the fantasy-drama show premiered back in August 2019, and prior to its release, the series was already renewed for a second season.

Netizens were clearly dejected, with several of them wondering why they waited four years for a concluding season.

The series, which stars actor Orlando Bloom in the lead role, focuses on the tension between humans and a large group of mythological creatures in a fantasy world.

Twitter shocked as Prime Video cancels Carnival Row

Several fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on Prime Video's Carnival Row reaching its conclusion with season 2. Many seemed disappointed and sad whilst others complained about the years-long gap between the first and now final season.

Check out some of these reactions on Twitter:

TITAN @Titan_Blacklist @CarnivalRow Final season? They have 2 seasons including this late one, for Christ's sake. @CarnivalRow Final season? They have 2 seasons including this late one, for Christ's sake.

meh🇦🇺 @CateHarbert @CarnivalRow I was excited that we got another season, but it sucks that it’s a final season and with the story that was going, it would be really cool seeing more of the world and expanding it @CarnivalRow I was excited that we got another season, but it sucks that it’s a final season and with the story that was going, it would be really cool seeing more of the world and expanding it

Sammy @sammysammysam14 @CarnivalRow FIANNNNNNLLLLLLLY. Shame it has to be the last season but I don't think anyone expected any different at this point. @CarnivalRow FIANNNNNNLLLLLLLY. Shame it has to be the last season but I don't think anyone expected any different at this point.

Along with the announcement, Carnival Row also shared a 32-second teaser for the upcoming season. It shows Orlando Bloom's Philo and Cara Delevigne's Vignette sharing a kiss before mysteriously being separated.

Carnival Row @CarnivalRow Soon, everything will fall into place. Return to the Row for the epic final season, premiering February 17. Soon, everything will fall into place. Return to the Row for the epic final season, premiering February 17. https://t.co/uMnCJdJlNk

Not many other details have been revealed, but the evocative trailer brilliantly sets the tone for the upcoming season. Viewers can expect another emotionally powerful installment as the series heads to its conclusion early next year.

More details about Prime Video's Carnival Row plot and cast

The show is set in a fantasy world that witnesses a huge conflict between human beings and a group of increasing mythological creatures. The official synopsis of the show, according to Amazon Prime Video, reads as:

''Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in Carnival Row, a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures. Feared by humans, they are forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective and a faerie rekindle a dangerous affair. The city’s uneasy peace collapses when a string of murders reveals a monster no one could imagine.''

The first season of the show received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the show's ambitions, emotional depth, performances by the actors, and world-building, among other things.

The series features Orlando Bloom in the lead role as an inspector named Philo. Bloom was quite impressive in the first season, and fans can expect the actor to continue his good form in the upcoming installment. Bloom's film credits include the Lord of the Rings film series, Black Hawk Down, and The Outpost, to name a few.

Appearing alongside Bloom in another key role is Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss, who's equally impressive in her role. Delevingne has appeared in films like Suicide Squad, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Paper Towns, among others.

Other actors in supporting roles include Simon McBurney, Tamzin Merchant, David Gyasi, and more.

You can watch the first season of Carnival Row on Amazon Prime Video.

