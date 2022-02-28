We Wore What founder Danielle Bernstein slammed for announcing swimsuit sales will go to Ukraine-Russia crisis fund

We Wore What founder Danielle Bernstein put up a post on her social media handle on February 28. It involved a series of photos where she is posing in a bikini line from her brand.

The photos were shot in a mansion and Danielle was spotted wearing a black and white two-piece bikini set. What caught the attention of fans was the caption for the post. A user confirmed and shared screenshots of the caption of the post, which has now been edited.

The initial caption read:

"When i say you can do BOTH, I truly mean it. You can post about fashion and post about world issues. You can raise awareness for your new collection while also raising money to give back. You can go about your day while also showing compassion and reaching out to others. What's going on in the world right now is terrifying, and I know posting a photo in a bikini isn't helping anyone - but you know what will? The proceeds from this swim launch going towards on an on-the-ground organization in Ukraine. Stay tuned for more on the giveback for this collection (available March 1st)."

But soon, people started commenting on the post and the insensitivity of the subject. After a clapback from the public, Danielle turned off commenting on her post and later edited her caption to make it more appealing to the public.

Read the edited caption above in the post.

Fan reactions to Danielle Bernstein's post

Fans react to the weworewhat post (Image via weworewhat/Instagram)

Fans were triggered by Danielle's post and immediately started mentioning their concerns with its caption. Most thought connecting swimwear sales and Ukraine's crisis with Russia was insensitive.

Emily McNulty @emilymcnulty Danielle Bernstein AKA weworewhat changed her caption, disabled all comments, and is now delaying her swim launch. The fact that she still doesn’t see how any of this is wrong is beyond me. delete your entire account thank you Danielle Bernstein AKA weworewhat changed her caption, disabled all comments, and is now delaying her swim launch. The fact that she still doesn’t see how any of this is wrong is beyond me. delete your entire account thank you https://t.co/Z8hjSJNyYs

diper911 @QueenOfSaigonn Danielle bernstein is unhinged. This post is so weird Danielle bernstein is unhinged. This post is so weird https://t.co/bWCEQuRW98

StellyWapp @stellywap Danielle Bernstein is a menace to society Danielle Bernstein is a menace to society

fbmaaa @FaBM28 she couldn't INFACT do both.

Our multi-tasking hero

Our bikini-collection-awareness hero



...

She probably hating the internet so bad, cause obviously 🏽‍♀️ she will never be/do something wrong @SophRossss Congratulations, we have ruined Danielle Bernstein's weekendshe couldn't INFACT do both.Our multi-tasking heroOur bikini-collection-awareness hero...She probably hating the internet so bad, cause obviously🏽‍♀️ she will never be/do something wrong @SophRossss Congratulations, we have ruined Danielle Bernstein's weekend 😭 she couldn't INFACT do both. 😭😭😭Our multi-tasking hero 💔Our bikini-collection-awareness hero💔...She probably hating the internet so bad, cause obviously 💁🏽‍♀️ she will never be/do something wrong 😂 https://t.co/86VGcXguP4

After the public's hate, Danielle Bernstein rescheduled her launch of swimwear to a later date, and mentioned her donations for Ukraine's help.

She mentioned details of the donations for Ukraine's support on her page @wegavewhat, a supporting charitable initiative for the We Wore What group. Danielle cited her previous donation of $250k and the upcoming donation of $5k which will solely be going towards Ukraine's support.

More about Danielle Bernstein

Danielle Bernstein was born on May 28, 1992, and is an American fashion designer. She is popularly known for her brand and fashion blog WeWoreWhat, which she started in her sophomore year of college.

She has been under controversy many times, including for plagiarizing and copying of small business designs and work. She has collaborated with numerous brands such as Onia and Joe's Jeans.

Danielle Bernstein attended high school in 2010 at William A. Shine Great Neck South High school. She attended two universities, starting with the University of Wisconsin Madison, where she studied Retail, and later transferring to the FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) in New York City. She dropped out of university to blog and make WeWoreWhat a full-time career.

Danielle Bernstein also published an autobiography about her personal life and journey in the fashion business world, called This is Not a Fashion Story: Taking Chances, Breaking Rules, and Being a Boss in the Big City. The book came out in May 2020 and was featured on the New York Times Bestsellers list on the Business list.

However, the New York Times has since placed a "Dagger" symbol on the book's side, which means that it is under suspicion of being purchased in bulk.

