Wegmans onion recall: Brand, product code and everything to know amid listeria concerns

American supermarket chain Wegmans is recalling Vidalia onions due to potential Listeria contamination. Listeria is a serious foodborne bacterial illness caused by eating food contaminated with bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

The potentially contaminated onions were sold from June 23 through June 24, 2022, across various locations. Concerns are mounting since customers might have the onions in their homes due to the long shelf life.

What do we know about the recalled Wegmans product?

The potentially imapcted producted were sold from June 23 through June 24 across Wengmans store locations (Image via Reuters)

According to Wegmans, the onions may have a four-digit Price Look Up (PLU) sticker of either 4159 or 4166. The potentially infected onions were sold by the pound in 47 store locations across New York including Alberta Drive, Amherst street, Fairmount, Holt Road, Geneva, Niagara Falls Boulevard, Transit Road, and West Seneca, among others.

Eight stores in Massachusetts and two in Pennsylvania were also impacted by the recall. Store officials stated that all products may be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund. Customers can call Wegmans at (855) 934-3663 from 8 am to 7 pm EST, Monday through Friday, and 8 am to 5 pm EST, Saturday and Sunday.

What is Listeria? Causes and symptoms explored as Wegmans onions recalled

Listeria, also known as Listeriosis (in its severe form), is an infection caused by eating food contaminated by the bacteria, Listeria monocytogenes. These bacteria can live in water, soil, dust, animal excreta and other substances. Most humans with a healthy immune system rarely fall ill due to listeria infection, however it can be life-threatening for senior citizens, pregnant women, and babies. Prompt treatment via antibiotics can get the infection under control.

There are no vaccinations available against Listeria, so it is important to keep your guard up and be mindful of the food you consume. Listeria-causing bacteria can survive extremely cold temperatures, so frozen products contaminated with Listeria bacteria can easily infect people. People can pick up the infection from milk that is not pasteurized, or deli meats that have not been processed properly. Other foods to watch out for are raw vegetables, cheese, cantaloupes and hot dogs.

People infected with Listeria may experience symptoms including diarrhea, nausea, muscle aches, and fever. These symptoms can show up a few hours after the contaminated food is consumed, or even after months.

The situation can become serious if the infection spreads to the nervous system. The severe form is called listeriosis, and this can happen to very young, very old or people with a compromised immune system. Symptoms include stiff neck, head aches, loss of balance, confusion and convulsions.

While mild cases of listeria do not require medical attention, severe cases must be reported to your health care provider immediately.

A food recall is when a manufacturer or supplier removes a food product from the market if it suspects that the food is mislabelled or contaminated. This action is taken to protect the public from any health risks. If one has consumed a food product that has been recalled, they must watch out for listeria symptoms and contact their doctor.

