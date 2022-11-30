Weis Markets Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream Recall 2022: UPC code and all you need to know

Weis Markets has voluntarily recalled their 48-ounce cartons of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because the product might contain unreported soy and coconut allergies.

According to authorities, consuming soy or coconut products can cause dangerous or fatal reactions in people who are allergic to them or have severe sensitivity.

The UPC of the recalled item is 041497-01288, and it was produced on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

U.S. FDA Recalls @FDArecalls Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert for Weis Quality Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream Due to Undeclared Soy and Coconut Allergens fda.gov/safety/recalls… Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert for Weis Quality Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream Due to Undeclared Soy and Coconut Allergens fda.gov/safety/recalls… https://t.co/w6VIQaTsaY

Weis Markets announces Recall for a popular ice cream product sold in Maryland due to undeclared allergens

The FDA claims that any of the almost 200 Weis Markets locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and West Virginia may have sold the products now being recalled.

The lid of the containers reads "Weis Quality Caramel Caribou Ice Cream," and the containers themselves read "Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream."

The sell-by date of the Weis Markets product being recalled is 11/08/23, and can be found at the bottom of the carton. According to the FDA, no illnesses linked to the recall have been documented yet.

Due to a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging process, it was discovered that items containing soy and coconut were being sold in packaging which did not make that information clear.

Those who have purchased the ice cream can return it to the point of purchase for a full refund. For queries, the Weis Markets' customer service number, 1-866-999-9347, is operational from 8 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday.

Here are some outbreak investigations and warning letters issued to different fast food joints in the country

Shelby City Health D @ShelbyHealth Raw oyster alert

FDA Advises Restaurants and Retailers Not to Serve or Sell and Consumers Not to Eat Certain Potentially Contaminated Raw Oysters from Dai One Foods Co., Ltd, Republic of Korea | FDA Raw oyster alert FDA Advises Restaurants and Retailers Not to Serve or Sell and Consumers Not to Eat Certain Potentially Contaminated Raw Oysters from Dai One Foods Co., Ltd, Republic of Korea | FDA

Outbreak Investigation: Due to a potential sapovirus contamination, the FDA urged both restaurants and merchants to stop serving and selling raw oysters from Dai One Foods Co., Ltd., Republic of Korea. Consumers were also cautioned against eating them On October 28, 2022, and November 5, 2022, the Southern Nevada Health District notified the FDA of two clusters of illnesses caused by people who had eaten raw oysters at a Las Vegas restaurant.

Outbreak Investigation: According to the FDA, 269 cases of Salmonella Typhimurium were identified in the country about a week ago. Thus far, the source of the outbreak has not been identified and the CDC has not published any data regarding the distribution of confirmed cases across the nation.

VDACS @VaAgriculture @US_FDA stated that Weis Markets is recalling select Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream (48oz) due to undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People allergic to soy or coconut may have a reaction if they consume these products. ow.ly/2E7150LPbYB @US_FDA stated that Weis Markets is recalling select Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream (48oz) due to undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People allergic to soy or coconut may have a reaction if they consume these products. ow.ly/2E7150LPbYB https://t.co/UUSXc0m5Am

Warning Letter: The FDA cautioned Happy Sprout Inc. (Springfield, VA) after major violations of the Standards for Growing, Harvesting, Packing, and Holding of Produce for Human Consumption rule were discovered during the agency's inspection of the company's sprouting facility in July 2022.

Warning Letter: The FDA issued a warning to Winfrey's Olde English Fudge, Inc. (Rowley, MA), stating that serious violations of the Current Good Manufacturing Practice, Hazard Analysis, and Risk-Based Preventive Controls for Human Food regulations were discovered during the agency's inspection of the company's manufacturing facility in March–April 2022.

Warning Letter: A warning was issued to The Bonami Baking Company, Inc. (Pittsburg, CA), by the FDA, stating that serious violations of the regulations governing current good manufacturing practices, hazard analysis, and risk-based preventative controls for human food were discovered during the agency's inspection of the company's food manufacturing facility in April 2022.

Weis Markets, Inc., a mid-Atlantic food retailer founded in 1912, has 197 locations in the states of West Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Poll : 0 votes