Welcome to Samdalri: Ending explained and Season 2 renewal possibilities explored

The last episode of Welcome to Samdalri aired on January 21, 2024, concluding with a memorable ending that made K-drama viewers realize the value of home, where they can always return whenever a storm occurs in their life.

The official synopsis for Welcome to Samdalri, per IMDb, is as follows:

"After suffering a fall from grace, a photographer returns to her hometown and bumps into her childhood friend, rekindling an unfinished romance."

In Welcome to Samdalri, Ji Chang-wook played the role of Cho Yong-pil, while Shin Hye-sun portrayed the character of Cho Sam-dal.

Cho Sam-dal returned to Seoul while Bang Eun-ju's crimes were disclosed and Cho Yong-pil flew to Switzerland in Welcome to Samdalri

In the last episode of Welcome to Samdalri episode 16, Yong-pil and Sam-dal's plan succeeds as the Jomnyeo Haenyeo squad successfully diverts the attention of reporters outside the KMA center. The pair is then able to transport Sam-dal's photographs to Sam-dal, where she holds her first-ever exhibition.

Soon after, the mischievous reporter An Kang-hyun arrives at Sam-dal's exhibition, where he is impressed by the portraits captured by the photographer. Sam-dal has taken beautiful pictures of the people in her hometown, including her family, the Power Rangers squad, and Cho Yong-pil. The reporter then writes an article praising her work, leaving Sam-dal shocked.

Meanwhile, the Power Rangers squad brings the truth out of Cheon Chung-ki, who confesses that Bang Eun-ju falsely accused Sam-dal of abusing power and was involved in the illegal sponsorship of products while serving as her assistant. The article exposing Eun-ju's lies goes viral, leading fans to criticize her while others express sympathy for Sam-dal. They eagerly await her return to Seoul.

Simultaneously, Gong Ji-chan asks Cho Haedal out and suggests they can start dating when the latter's daughter, Cha Ha-yul, grows up and hangs out with her own boyfriend. Hae-dal also has an emotional conversation with daughter Ha-yul, encouraging her to pursue her dream of painting and not do anything solely for her. Hae-dal further requests that her mother teach swimming so that she can join the Haenyeo squad.

The scene changes to Cho Jin-dal and her ex-husband, Jeon Dae-yeong, sleeping together after getting heavily drunk. They decide to start anew in Welcome to Samdalri.

The Power Rangers squad gathers and decides to return to Seoul to try their luck once more. Sam-dal convinces Yong-pil to follow his dream and fly to Switzerland to join the World Meteorological Department.

Two years pass, and Sam-dal is seen having dinner with her successful Power Rangers squad in Seoul. Bu Sang-do and Wang Gyeong-tae launch their own branch of a restaurant, while Cha Eun-U becomes an accomplished webtoon artist.

Hae-Dal stays back in Samdalri with her mother and daughter, working as a professional haenyeo. While she's away at sea, her daughter stays with Ji-Chan. Meanwhile, both Jin-dal and Dae-young are back working at the airport, with Dae-young resigning from the position of President of AS Group to be with Jin-dal.

Sam-dal faces trouble when the booked model doesn't show up for a photoshoot. Subsequently, Kim Tae-hee shows up to save Sam-dal from the chaos and confesses she sent her some presents from the U.S. while the latter was in a challenging situation.

Upon reaching home, Sam-dal and Jin-dal discuss how the former is packing up in advance as she will meet Yong-pil next month in Switzerland. Jin-dal compels Sam-dal to take out the trash from the home. As she takes the trash out, she feels jealous watching a couple pass by.

While Sam-dal is on her way to dispose of the trash, it starts snowing, and she sees Yong-pil in front of her. The couple smiles ear-to-ear as Yong-pil surprises her, and soon they are in each other's embrace. The duo shares an affectionate kiss and embraces each other.

Welcome to Samdalri concludes by showcasing the regular lives of every character, each engaged in their aforementioned jobs. The drama ends by teaching that individuals can always rely on their hometown as a means to escape and find their true selves.

Will there be a season 2 of Welcome to Samdalri ?

As Welcome to Samdalri ended on an optimistic note, providing closure to every character's life and showcasing how they were able to overcome the hurdles life threw their way, it is highly unlikely that the drama will be renewed for Season 2.

Moreover, there is no official statement from JTBC or Netflix about Welcome to Samdalri getting a second season.

The healing and slice-of-life drama Welcome to Samdalri is available to stream on Netflix and consists of sixteen episodes.