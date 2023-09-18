Welcome to Wrexham season 2 episode 2: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

FX's sports docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, with club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, returned for a second season a week ago and is now set to drop season 2 episode 2 this Tuesday, September 19, 2023. The upcoming episode will air on the channel at 10:00 pm ET.

Welcome to Wrexham documents events surrounding the North Wales-based professional soccer club - the third oldest in the world - and its Hollywood ties with Reynolds and McElhenney acquiring ownership in 2020. The duo hopes to turn "the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for."

The series' first season premiered last August and explored the team's campaign from 2021 to 2022 as they suffered a humiliating loss to Grimsby Town in the finale episode. This loss was the fourth time the club failed in the National League playoffs.

An official synopsis, as per FX, states,

"Welcome to Wrexham' is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, U.K., as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town's historic yet struggling football club."

A brief recap of the premiere episode of Welcome to Wrexham season 2

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 premiered on September 12, 2023, with the first episode continuing the journey of Wrexham A.F.C. The episode lasted an hour long, swerving from its regular half-hour pattern, and centers around two unique plotlines - the conclusion of the last season of soccer and the commencement of a new one, as well as the search for sponsorship for the new Kop stand at Racehorse Stadium.

The second season's premiere episode witnessed the King of England as he visited the acclaimed soccer club that has more than a 100-year history. Club owners and Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continue their pursuit to help the tier 5 club grow into a strong force and possibly boost its ranking in terms of British football.

Last season was all about Reynolds and McElhenney proving their willingness to invest in the team. In the latest season, the duo focuses on bringing about improvements to the oldest international stadium in the world, the Racecourse Ground, which is located in Wrexham, Wales.

Episode 1 primarily focused on the club owners' struggle with securing government funding for the stadium. Wrexham's representatives sought funding from Parliament. Sadly, their request was denied. Reynolds and McElhenney also went to the "monarchy boot camp," which proved to be another challenge for the American celebrities.

Meanwhile, Wrexham AFC got promoted and also gained fans from all across the world as money kept pouring in for the team's support. But if they fail to advance to League Two, the possibility is that they might face a serious blow, not just with regards to their morale but also the club's financial stability.

Ever since Wrexham's keeper, Rob Lainton's terrible wrist injury, which occurred during last season's 34th game, the player has been struggling with his performance to start the 2022-2023 season at 100%. Currently, Mark Howard has replaced Lainton as the team's new keeper.

Under coach Phil Parkinson's supervision, forward Elliot Lee stepped up to score the winning goal for Wrexham for a 2-1 victory in their first game of the season. This seems like a promising start.

King Charles' visit to the Racecourse was rather successful and probably increased the possibility of them acquiring the government funding required to upgrade the stadium. But after growing impatient with the delays faced to secure the money, Reynolds and McElhenney use their own money to get the work started.

Wrexham AFC's first challenge arrives much later in the episode during an away game against rival Chesterfield when the latter scores early and a slip by Wrexhams' keeper Mark Howard ends with an open goal. They lost 2-0, followed by another significant blow as the Leveling Up Fund denied their request for government funds.

In the upcoming episode of Welcome to Wrexham, the club will face significant challenges as they chase the promotion

Season 2, episode 2 of Welcome to Wrexham will most likely bounce back from their devastating defeat as the club continues to make significant investments in new players in pursuit of their ambitious promotion, which has the potential to completely revitalize the club or financially cripple them. The official synopsis for the episode titled The Quiet Zone states,

"Paul Mullin, a striker for Wrexham, responds to challenges both on and off the field. And we meet Millie Tipping, a huge Wrexham fan."

The critically acclaimed sports docuseries has previously won two Critics' Choice Television Awards and has been nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards.

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 episode will air on FX this Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 10:00 pm ET.