Susan Powell, who is now presumed dead, went missing from the Utah home she shared with her husband Josh Powell, and their two young sons in December 2009. Authorities found Susan's blood on the floor of the house and a handwritten note in which she expressed fear for her life. Josh was declared a person of interest in the case because of his strange behavior but was never charged.

Sadly, Josh Powell, who lost custody of their young sons to Susan's parents, killed himself and their boys in a murder-suicide in February 2012 during a supervised visitation. He deliberated triggered an explosion in the house and all three victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The following year, Josh's brother Michael also ended his life due to growing suspicion about his involvement in Susan's disappearance. Authorities believe Josh killed Susan in late 2009 and Michael helped him conceal the body, which was never found. The unsuccessful investigation into her disappearance has now concluded.

Dave Cawley @ashergrey For all those who have asked over the last few weeks: no, Susan Powell's remains were not discovered at an abandoned mine in Utah. The bones removed from that mine have conclusively been shown to be animal in origin. They are NOT Susan's remains.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is slated to revisit Susan Powell's mysterious disappearance in an episode titled A Family's Story.

The synopsis reads:

"Two years after the disappearance of his wife, Josh Powell kills his two sons and himself."

The upcoming episode will air on Oxygen this Wednesday, May 24, at 8:00 pm ET.

Susan Powell left a handwritten will, stating that if she died, "it may not be an accident" before going missing

Susan Powell was the mother of two young sons, Braden and Charlie Powell, when she disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 2009. Reports state that she is now presumed dead, but her body has not been found. Her husband, Josh Powell, was named a person of interest in her disappearance following his strange behavior after she was reported missing.

In February 2012, Josh killed himself along with the couple's sons, Braden, 5, and Charlie, 7, in an explosion during a supervised visit. Susan's parents received custody of the kids while Josh was going through a psychos*xual evaluation before he could regain custody. He reportedly locked the social worker out of the house and a massive explosion occurred inside that killed all three victims.

But the circumstances around Susan Powell's disappearance remain a mystery to this day. She was reported missing in December 2009 from her family home in West Valley City, Utah. Her husband Josh Powell told authorities that he was out on a camping trip with their sons that night while Susan stayed back.

There were no indications of a physical confrontation when detectives arrived at the residence. They did, however, locate a handwritten will and testament in which Susan described how awful her marriage was and that Josh had purchased a $1 million life insurance policy in her name. As per Good Morning America, the note also mentioned, "If I die, it may not be an accident."

Josh Powell was declared a person of interest in Susan Powell's disappearance but was never charged

Authorities discovered that Josh Powell had filed to withdraw Susan Powell's retirement money about 10 days after she went missing. They also learned about the couple's troubled marriage, that Susan saw a divorce lawyer, and even found her blood on the floor of the house. Josh was declared a person of interest, but, despite suspicions, he was never charged in the disappearance.

Josh later told detectives that he could not remember the events leading up to Susan's disappearance. As per KSL News, their four-year-old son Charles confirmed that "my dad and my mom and my little brother" went camping, but also mentioned that "mommy was in the van but didn't come back with us." Charles also stated that "my mom stayed at Dinosaur National Park. My mom stayed where the crystals are."

Less than a month after Susan's disappearance, Josh along with their sons moved back to Puyallup to live with his father, Steven. However, a search order executed on Steven's residence uncovered child p*rnography, for which he was arrested in November 2011. Josh then lost custody of his children to his wife's parents and was made to undergo a psychiatric examination in February 2012.

Josh was allowed supervised visits with his sons and on February 5, during one of these visits, he locked the social worker outside the house and wounded his sons using a hatchet before dousing them in gasoline and setting the house on fire. All three of them died in the explosion in a murder-suicide.

About a year later, his brother, Michael also ended his life in Minnesota when suspicion started growing around him. Authorities believed Josh murdered Susan Powell in December 2009 and then both the brothers concealed her body, which was never found. Her case was closed following Michael's demise and she was presumed dead.

Susan Powell's missing case will be highlighted on Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered this Wednesday.

