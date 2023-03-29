How many kids does Josh Homme have? Singer opens up on custody battle with ex-wife Brody Dalle

Popular singer Josh Homme, who is the father of three children, recently opened up about his custody battle with former wife Brody Dalle. He spoke about what he had to go through when his children allegedly filed a restraining order against him in 2021. However, he stated that this was done by Dalle's current partner Gunner Foxx.

Homme and Dalle first met in 1996 during an event and then met again a few years later in 2003. They tied the knot in December 2005 and became the parents of their children – Camille Harley Joan Homme, Orin Ryder Homme, and Wolf Dillon Reece Homme.

In 2019, Brody appealed for divorce from Josh as she was disturbed by his addiction to drugs and alcohol. There were also claims of domestic violence from both parties.

"Dalle violated the 50/50 custody agreement" - Josh Homme releases an official statement

Josh Homme's statement mentioned that Brody Dalle violated court orders (Image via Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

A statement was issued on Josh Homme's behalf which mentioned that he has refused to speak to anyone for some time because of the accusations made against him. The statement also mentioned that he now believes it is time to reveal the truth before everyone.

As per Pitchfork, the statement read:

"For more than a year after the conclusion of their divorce proceedings, Joshua Homme and Brody Dalle were able to amicably co-parent their three children in a healthy and functional way. The situation took a dark turn when Dalle violated the 50/50 custody agreement by withholding the children from seeing their father."

The statement continued by saying that Dalle was ordered by the Los Angeles Family Court to return the kids but she refused to do so and her boyfriend Gunner Foxx made the situation worse. Josh Homme was eventually granted legal custody of all three children and visiting rights were provided to Dalle.

The statement added that Brody and Gunner's actions have put the children in danger and the Los Angeles Family Court issued a permanent restraining order against Brody for 1 year and 11 months.

Addressing the restraining order filed by Homme's sons in 2021, the statement mentioned:

"It has since been revealed in court proceedings that this restraining order was drafted and filed by Gunner Foxx, who forged Dalle's signature on the document. Dalle later testified in court to having known at the time that Foxx had forged her signature, while doing nothing to set the record straight legally or in the media."

Josh Homme's statement mentions that the kids will "remain in the care of their father"

Josh Homme and his sons were granted a restraining order in 2022 which restricted Gunner Fox from contacting them for five years. However, the same year, Homme's daughter, Camille, filed a restraining order against him. The restraining order was filed by Foxx, who took Camille to court. The statement clarified the charges against Homme and stated:

"All allegations made against Joshua Homme by Brody Dalle and Gunner Fox or on behalf of the Homme children have been repeatedly investigated by local law enforcement, Los Angeles DCFS and the Los Angeles County Courts."

It continued:

"Additionally, the children are represented and their best interests are ensured by their own court-appointed legal counsel, DCFS and the Los Angeles Court system. It was subsequent to these investigations, as well as 24-hour, court-appointed monitoring (at both parents’ homes over many months) that the Los Angeles Family Court determined it is in the best interest of the children to remain in the care of their father."

The statement said that after a thorough investigation alongside monitoring the parents' home for several months, the Los Angeles Family Court declared that the children would remain in the care of their father.

The statement concluded by expressing gratitude towards the Los Angeles County Courts, the minor's counsel, and local law enforcement. It ended by saying that the conclusion of the matter will lead to a situation where Homme and Dalle can continue co-parenting their kids.

