Weverse Shop drops TXTs’ Taehyun’s 21st birthday party merchandise; fans request a restock as soon as possible

K-pop idol Taehyun (Image via Instagram)
Shania Carol Gideon
ANALYST
Modified Jan 19, 2022 05:21 PM IST
On January 19, 2022, Weverse Shop announced TXT idol Taehyun’s official birthday party merchandise. The e-commerce site for K-pop fans took to Twitter to post details about the products.

Kang Tae-hyun (stage name Taehyun) is the fourth member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, formed under Big Hit Entertainment. He was introduced in a teaser video on YouTube titled "Introduction Film: What Do You Do?”

Fans react to Taehyun’s birthday party merchandise

On January 19, 2022, Weverse Shop released pictures and links to Taehyun’s birthday party merchandise on its Twitter account. The e-commerce platform sold various items for fans to celebrate the idol’s 21st birthday on February 5, 2022.

#TAEHYUN'S BIRTHDAY PARTY🐿🎉2월 5일 #태현 의 21번째 생일을 더 특별하게 기념해 보세요!생일 파티 중인 태현과 귀여운 오브제들이 디자인된 공식 상품 모두 #위버스샵 에서 만나실 수 있어요.GLOBAL👉weverseshop.onelink.me/BZSY/8a7bda42USA👉weverseshop.onelink.me/BZSY/aaa520a5JAPAN👉weverseshop.onelink.me/BZSY/26643b19 https://t.co/TBzBuIkjOe

According to TXT's official site, the items up for sale included:

  • A sticker set
  • Keychain
  • Pop-up card
  • Photo card set
  • Acrylic stand
  • Folding photo
  • Bracelet.

All products are in bright pink, white, and black colors.

Pre-order sales began on January 19, 2022 (Wednesday) at 12 pm KST. Unsurprisingly, the items were sold out as soon as the sale started. The merchandise were limited and pre-order sales ended once the products got over.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the adorable birthday merchandise. They even stated that most items sold out within a few minutes after the products went live, and have been requesting Weverse Shop and Big Hit for a swift restock.

@weverseshop @HYBE_MERCH AWW YAY TAEHYUN!!🥳🎉🎊🎂🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰😍😘💋💖
@weverseshop Bestie, it's soldout already.. can you make more 😭
@weverseshop I GOT THE TAEHYUN MERCH YAYYYYYY HE'S COMING HOME <33
@weverseshop @HYBE_MERCH Nooooo!!!!!😭😭😭😭😭😭 Why didn't I received a notification on time. By the time I went in almost everything was sold out. I stood without nothing. It says presale so is there going to be any more afterwards or is that it. Take my money, I want the photo set and the bracelet😭😭
@weverseshop Bighit re-stock taehyun merch plz !!!
@weverseshop Please, restock 😭😭😭 It hasn‘t been even an hour when all the items went sold out…
@weverseshop Please restock…🥲
@weverseshop restock these taehyun merch im begging https://t.co/qySVdae6AJ

More about TXT: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER debuted on March 4, 2019, with their EP, The Dream Chapter: Star. The album peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart. It also entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, becoming the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group.

The album's hit single Crown debuted atop the World Digital Songs, with the group topping the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart. They soon became the fastest K-Pop group to appear in World Digital Songs and the second fastest K-Pop group to appear in the Billboard Emerging Artist.

TXT's commercial reception earned them several new artist of the year awards, including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, 2019 Melon Music Awards, New Artist of the Year- Album at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Edited by Saman
