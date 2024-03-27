What was Aaron Pierre's character in Marvel's Blade? Rumors and possible theories explained

Aaron Pierre, known for his work in The Underground Railroad, was previously a part of the star cast of Marvel’s upcoming film, Blade. During the 55th NAACP Image Awards, held on March 16, 2024, the actor confirmed that he is no longer a part of the movie. As per Variety, Pierre says,

“Early on, there were conversations. As the project evolved, I’m no longer part of that — attached.”

Pierre revealed that creative changes are the reason behind his exit. His role in the film was never disclosed, but there have been some speculations amongst the fans as to what possible roles he could have played. The first popular theory was Doctor Voodoo.

However, being a Haitian is essential to Jericho Drumm’s heritage, story, and character. Pierre is from London, and while he is a brilliant actor, it would be unfair to the role and Haitian representation if Jericho Drumm was not played by a Haitian.

Another option was Ogun Strong. In the in-universe comics history, Blade joined an international vampire-hunting team in the 1960s. They try to pull a trap on Dracula who pretty much massacres them all. It’s an important part of Blade’s origin story and the second part of his hatred of Dracula.

A third option was Blade’s vampire frenemy, Hannibal King. Pierre would have taken on the mantle after Ryan Reynolds’ portrayal in Blade: Trinity and it could have potentially promised Pierre a long future in the MCU alongside the Midnight Sons and the ongoing Darkhold storyline.

What other projects has Aaron Pierre worked on?

The talented English actor has previously worked in several notable projects across film, television, and stage. He rose to prominence after his stellar performance as Caesar in The Underground Railroad.

Aaron Pierre portrayed Mid-Sized Sedan / Brendan in M. Night Shyamalan's thriller film, Old. Aaron played the role of Francis in Brother (2022). His performance earned him the Canadian Screen Award for Best Supporting Performance. Aaron played the character of Terrance in the adaptation of Iain Reid's novel, Foe (2023).

He starred as Cassio in Othello at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre and played the King in the 2019 production of King Hedley II at the Theatre Royal Stratford East. Aaron Pierre has appeared in the BBC One series The A Word. He portrayed the role of a Roman soldier named Antonius in the Sky Atlantic series Britannia. Additionally, he has played Dev-Em in the Syfy series Krypton.

Aaron Pierre is set to lend his voice to the young Mufasa in this upcoming Lion King film, Mufasa: The Lion King. Aaron has also joined the cast of Rebel Ridge after Boyega stepped down for family reasons.

When will Blade be released in theatres?

Marvel Studios’ Blade is set to hit the screens in theatres on November 7, 2025, in the United States. The film is directed by Yann Demange and stars Mahershala Ali in the lead role. Ali plays the character of the iconic vampire hunter. The plot of the movie is still unknown, but fans are eagerly waiting for this addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).