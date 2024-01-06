Marvel's Blade (2025): Release date, cast, what to expect, and everything we know so far

Blade is scheduled for release on Friday, November 7, 2025. The Marvel Extended Universe has a lot to offer, including a ton of new Marvel films and TV series that will be available to stream on Disney+. Nonetheless, the R-rated Daywalker reboot from Marvel is one of the most eagerly awaited projects.

The next Blade film was initially revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2019. Multiple Oscar winner Mahershala Ali would be the film's lead. The movie is set to include the renowned half-vampire (and vampire hunter) in the MCU and is already positioned by Marvel as a new take on the character's history. So without further ado, here's everything we know about the upcoming film.

When is Marvel's Blade coming out

The movie which opens on Friday, November 7, 2025, is the last flick in the Multiverse saga's Phase 5. The Vampiric MCU Phase 5 film was originally scheduled to premiere in November of 2023 as announced at Marvel's Panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

However, it was pushed back to September 6th of that year, therefore it ended up on our future 2024 movie calendar. Since the movie had to undergo screenplay rewrites, the now-over WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes had stopped all work on the project from being completed hence the continuous delay. ( having previously been moved back from February 14, 2025, and September 6, 2024.) But now that the strikes have ended, the movie is set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025.

Marvel's Blade: Cast details explored

Mahershala Ali was unveiled as the new daywalker at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. He also provided a brief voice cameo at the end of Marvel's Eternals. Before him, Wesley Snipes had portrayed the character in three films, beginning in the 1990s and concluding with the forgettable Blade Trinity.

We've seen some intriguing casting announcements since Mahershala Ali's casting announcement and appearance as the half-vampire himself. The film is set to feature award-winning actor Delroy Lindo in an unidentified role.

Another actor, Aaron Pierre has also joined the cast but again in an unidentified role. The thrilling addition of Mia Goth to Blade's roster is the most current casting news.

The Hollywood Reporter in November 2022 claimed that Yann Demange is currently established to direct the reboot. the Parisian director also revealed to Deadline that the Marvel picture will be classified R. He is perhaps most well-known for helming the gripping pilot for HBO's Emmy-winning horror series, Lovecraft Country.

In November 2023, Variety reported that the movie's writer is Michael Green, who was nominated for an Oscar for his work on the Logan script. The report also notes that the movie is still scheduled for release in 2025 and that its production will begin for less than $100 million, a startlingly low sum when one considers the cost of past MCU films.

What to expect from Marvel's Blade? Plot and more

There isn't much information available regarding Blade's narrative yet, but screenplay problems and a dearth of action contributed to the director switching. However, considering the vampire hunter's lengthy history of taking on the MCU's more esoteric characters, it's plausible that the tale may incorporate elements from other Marvel shows. Fans will have to see where things go.

The fictional character Blade (actual name Eric Brooks) was created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan. He was born with vampire-like skills after his mother was eaten by the evil bloodsucker Dr. Deacon Frost during her childbirth. When he faced up against the most well-known creature of the night in 1973's Tomb of Dracula, Vol. 1, Issue 10, readers were first introduced to the Half-Vampire as he hunted down creatures of the night.

Prior movies had the daywalker going up against Dracula and vampires attempting to draw blood from him so they could walk in the daylight. It is also crucial to report that there have also been indications that Antony Starr, actor of The Boys, may portray Dracula in the film. However, this has not yet been verified.

The story for the upcoming supernatural MCU installment remains under wraps but fans may expect a thrilling ride through the occult as Blade hits theatres on Friday, November 7, 2025.