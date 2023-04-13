Mahershala Ali’s Blade adds Mia Goth to make her marvel debut

The MCU is expanding in all directions with its new projects, and Blade will bring in yet another faction with Mahershala Ali starring as Eric Brooks. The film will mark his second appearance since his debut happened with just one off-camera dialog in Eternals. However, his appearance has been highly anticipated ever since it was announced back in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con.

Since then, Blade has gone through several issues in its pre-production stage, with original director Bassam Tariq stepping away from the film and rumors suggesting that Mahershala Ali wasn’t happy with the script. Now, as the production is about to begin, things are starting to come along well with the highly talented Mia Goth joining the film.

Mia Goth's role in Blade is yet to be announced publicly

Mia Goth in MCU (Image via Marvel)

Marvel’s casting choices are always spot on as they mostly pick up-and-coming actors with a lot of potential and then turn them into hotshots in Hollywood. They have done the same with Mia Goth, who is known for her performances as Maxine Minx in the X slasher film series installments X and Pearl from 2022.

Deadline reported this new addition to Blade’s small cast, but the outlet didn’t have the information on the character that the 29-year-old is set to play. It’s highly unlikely that she would be playing Brooks’ love interest, Safron Caulder DeVille, because of her descent unless Marvel is race-bending the character. So, predicting her character will be hard for now.

However, Marvel fans may be happy with her addition as it could prove to be a huge win. Her performances in X and Pearl stirred up talk about her becoming a "Best Actress" candidate. Moreover, since she earned much praise at the Sundance Midnight pic Infinity Pool, her role in Blade could turn out to be huge.

Mia Goth in Frankenstein (Image via Getty Images)

After her success in 2023’s Infinity Pool and 2022’s aforementioned movies, Mia Goth's future in Hollywood looks pretty bright. Not only is she set to star alongside Mahershala Ali in Blade, but she will also appear in the sequel to X, MaXXXine, which is directed by Ti West and will see actors such as Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, and Giancarlo Esposito join her.

MaXXXine will arrive sometime in the Summer or Fall of 2024, and after that, Goth is set to appear in Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein where she stars alongside two other familiar Marvel actors, Oscar Isaac and Andrew Garfield. However, the release date of Frankenstein is yet to be announced.

The cast and release date of Blade

Aaron Pierre and Mahershala Ali (Image via Getty Images)

The only Mia Goth film that currently has a concrete release date is Blade, which will arrive on September 6, 2024. It was originally supposed to be released in late 2023, but as mentioned above, its script wasn’t great since it was rumored to have just two action sequences in total. As a result, the production schedule was pushed from 2022 to mid-2023.

Now, things are coming along well under the new director Yann Demange, who is credited for directing the American horror drama series Lovecraft Country. Moreover, the cast is shaping up nicely. Besides Ali and Mia Goth, Blade will feature Aaron Pierre from projects like Old, Brother and Genius. Kit Harrington is also expected to reprise his role as Dane Whitman. Last but not least, viewers will see Delroy Lindo from Da 5 Bloods in Ali's new film.

