What is Abi Moores' job? Meet the Casa Amor contestant from Love Island season 10

The contestants on Love Island season 10 are currently focusing on making strong connections and looking for love. However, the well-known Casa Amor twist will soon feature on the reality show, with several single contestants entering the villa with the aim to break the exciting connections.

As soon as the singles enter the show, the couple will be separated and will have to live with the new contestants. At the end of this twist, couples must decide whether to carry on with their original partners or if they want to pursue a new connection with the contestants from Casa Amor.

ITV2 will broadcast the upcoming episodes of the show on July 2, and as per The Sun, the synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"[Casa Amor is] going to be the most shocking twist yet because the cast has no idea it’s coming – filming starts tomorrow and it’ll be on screen this weekend.”

Abi Moores is one of the contestants who will be featured on Love Island X Casa Amor 2023. She is a 25-year-old youtuber and air hostess from Hampshire.

A travel enthusiast, Love Island X Casa Amor 2023 cast member Abi Moores enjoys exotic destinations

Abi Moores has an active YouTube channel and posts regularly about her life as she travels the world. She has over 2.27K subscribers on the platform and boasts about 23K followers on Instagram.

Additionally, according to a source report obtained by The Sun:

“Abi is absolutely gorgeous and exactly Mitch’s type which is bound to make her a shoe-in for the main villa if they hit it off. As well as her perfect looks, she loves travel and adventure so will tick boxes for lads like Zachariah and Tyrique."

It continues:

"Jess could well find her place at Sammy’s side taken by another Barbie blonde, too. Producers are hoping Abi turns heads and helps make this a Casa Amor to remember.”

In her Instagram profile, Abi Moores demonstrates how much she enjoys traveling, especially to exotic beaches. She has been to the Bahamas, Accra in Ghana, Switzerland, Bermuda, Dubai, and many places around the globe.

Moreover, Abi Moores is also an ambassador for the fashion line Boohoo. She loves spending time with her family and friends and enjoys riding horses as well.

The upcoming episode of Love Island X Casa Amor 2023 promises a lot of drama and controversy as over the course of the new episodes, the single contestants will aim to pair up with the original cast members. It will be exciting to see which of the original couples remain together after this twist and which ones decide to part ways.

The new contestants have careers in social media marketing, social work, and more. In addition to Abi, the show will also feature Benjamin Noel, Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, Kodie Murphy, Lochan Nowacki, Ouzy See, Zachary Ashford, Amber Wise, Danielle Mazhindu, Gabby Jeffrey, Molly Marsh, and Tink Reading.

Watch the latest episode of Love Island X Casa Amor 2023 on July 2, 2023, on ITV2.

