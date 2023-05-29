Why did Tina Turner revoke her US citizenship? Reasons behind Switzerland move explored

Tina Turner's demise on May 24, 2023, was a huge loss for the music industry. At the time of her death, Tina was at her residence in Switzerland, and now it has been revealed that she has been residing in the country since the 90s.

In 2013, she gave up her U.S. citizenship, and in the same year, she obtained her Swiss citizenship. She revealed at the time that she did not have a strong relationship with the U.S. except that her family members were residing there. She also stated that she was not planning to live in the U.S. in the future.

In Switzerland, Turner lived in a rented lakeside villa at Kuesnacht called Chateau Algonquin with her husband, Erwin Bach. According to The Associated Press, Tina and Erwin brought the house in September 2021. Her residence had around 10 buildings, a pond, a steam, a swimming pool, and a boat dock.

Tennis star Roger Federer was their neighbor then, and Turner was actively involved in community activities. She used to light the annual Christmas tree and inaugurated a municipal rescue boat called Tina which proved to be helpful for the local people.

Tina Turner explained the reasons behind giving up her U.S. citizenship

While appearing for an interview with CNN in 1997, Tina Turner spoke to the late Larry King and said she left the U.S. because her "success was in another country." She said that her fifth album, Private Dancer, made her a famous face in public and that she got a lot of support from Europe.

King addressed the fact that Turner was a musical star in the U.S., and she replied by saying that she could not become as successful as Madonna. She added:

"I'm as big as Madonna in Europe. I'm as big in some places as the Rolling Stones."

Turner said she met Erwin Bach in England and lived with him in Germany for three years. She then purchased a house in the South of France, but Zurich, Switzerland, was always home for her. While Bach shifted to Switzerland for work, Turner realized her desire to move to Switzerland.

Tina and Erwin tied the knot in 2013, following which Turner gave up her U.S. citizenship.

Tina Turner released nine albums and 72 singles in her musical career

Tina Turner's albums and singles were commercially successful. Her debut album, Tina Turns the Country On!, was released in 1974 and received positive reviews from critics. Her second album, Acid Queen, received a similar response.

However, her next two albums, Rough and Love Explosion, failed to become successful. She made a comeback with her fifth album, Private Dancer, in 1984, and it grabbed the third spot on the U.S. Billboard 200.

She then released a few more albums, including Break Every Rule, Foreign Affair, Wildest Dreams, and Twenty Four Seven. She was also known for her singles like Viva La Money, Fruits of the Night, Help!, Show Some Respect, Foreign Affair, Disco Inferno, Open Arms, and more.

